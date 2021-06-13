VBF Sunday Service – June 13, 2021

Valley Baptist Church
Valley Bible Fellowship presents “The Reality of Heaven” with pastor Ron Vietti. VBF welcomes you to join their Sunday service stream online, Sundays at 10am. To learn more, visit VBF.org

Today's Walk

As the Broadcast Ministry of Valley Baptist Church, Today's Walk features the teaching and preaching of Dr. Roger Spradlin, co-pastor for over 25 years of Valley Baptist in Bakersfield, California. Our broadcast ministry is not televangelism, it's simply a glimpse into our weekly worship services.

Click here to learn more about Today's Walk and Valley Baptist Church.

Dr. Roger Spradlin