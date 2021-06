BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The public is clamoring for a higher standard of police accountability and transparency in the wake of George Floyd's death, and many law enforcement agencies are looking to achieve that with body cameras. The Kern County Sheriff's Office ordered over 150 new body-worn cameras, more than doubling the amount in service and replacing any they're using now. Right now, only deputies in Bakersfield and Wasco wear cameras. Meanwhile the department says it plans to equip each deputy with this piece of equipment by September.

"The latest contract for five years is about $5 million," said Lt. David Kessler from the Kern County Sheriff's Dept. "The majority of that cost is from data storage. We're storing it for 13 months, and in some of them, forever. "