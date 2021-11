BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical Dr. Glenn Goldis says the omicron variant is concerning for local health officials, but not much is known about what kinds of effects it could have on infected patients or if vaccines would provide the same high levels of protection they currently provide.

Goldis joined Alex Fisher on 17 News at Sunrise on Monday and said the omicron variant is a derivative of a variant traced to South Africa. He said the omicron variant has 32 mutations in its spike proteins -- many more than delta, Goldis says -- and it could make vaccines less effective against it.