BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A man wanted for an assault earlier this month on Rosedale Highway was arrested following a tense standoff with sheriff's deputies at a gas station early Saturday morning.

Sheriff's officials said deputies arrested Juan Del Toro, 42, after a brief standoff outside the Fastrip at the corner of Niles Street and Mount Vernon Avenue in East Bakersfield. Del Toro was identified as the suspect in connection to an assault June 2 at Gibson Street and Rosedale Highway where a man suffered serious injuries after he was pistol whipped.