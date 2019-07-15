Meatloaf with a mountain lion? Maybe dessert with a dear? Visitors of the California Living Museum are getting a chance to picnic with porcupines- and all the rest of the animals- as Twilight at Calm returns for the summer.

The first event of the season was held Saturday night. Visitors were able to bring their own picnic to enjoy among the animals.

Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 3 through 12, and free for CALM members. Twilight at CALM is scheduled for July 20 and 27, August 3, 10, 17 and 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

CALM is located at 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway. For more information, call 661-872-2256 or visit calmzoo.org.