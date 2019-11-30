Traffic collision led to shooting in South Bakersfield early Saturday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police officers are investigating a shooting that was caused after a traffic collision early Saturday morning.

At around 2:28 a.m, officers were in nearby and heard multiple gunshots in the area. Moments later, a 911 call was received of a shooting victim in the 3300 block of Panama Lane.

They responded and located the male victim suffering from minor gunshot wounds.

BPD revealed the man was leaving a house party in the area of Charterten Avenue in South Bakersfield where another shooting had taken place.

He drove to the area of South H Street and Hosking Avenue where he was involved in a traffic collision. The man stepped out of his car and then was shot by suspects in the other vehicle.

The victim fled to the 330 block of Panama Lane where he made contact with BPD.

At this time, there is no suspect information available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Bakersfield Police at 327-7111.