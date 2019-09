Earlier today, kids and adults with special needs enjoyed ‘Special Friends Day’ at the Kern County Fair.

Denise Berry, a Tehachapi Unified bus driver also enjoyed the fun, bringing students with special needs to the fair in a big yellow bus. She has been a bus driver since 2001.

Berry and her co-workers were up at 4 this morning to prepare for the exciting field trip. Despite the commute, Denise was just as excited simply because she gets to see these students’ faces.