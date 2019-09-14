Teen girls need the public’s help

This Sunday a group of teen girls will be at the Downtown Transit Center giving out food, clothes, and personal hygiene products to the homeless. They are asking the public’s help, simply to donate.

According to Kern county Homeless Collaborative, as of January of 2019, they saw a 118% increase in the number of homeless people.

These girls had compassion and wanted to take action. This event starts at 10 in the morning. Anyone can swing by and drop off donations.

For more information, contact Mia Valverde at (661) 910-3949.