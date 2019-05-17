Kevin’s Tuesday Forecast 5.28.19

Sunrise Sketches
Sunrise Sketches
Presented by
Be seen!
Want to see your child's artwork displayed on TV?
Then tune into 17 News at Sunrise Monday through Friday from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. and watch as local Kern County kids send in their art to Sunrise Sketches.
Have your child draw their favorite weather image on an 8.5 x 11" paper to be featured on 17 News at Sunrise.
Click here to email your son or daughter's artwork, or mail it to:
Sunrise Sketches
KGET TV 17
2120 L Street
Bakersfield, CA 93301