STRATA Credit Union grants wish number 67

Strata Credit Union is making wishes come true in honor of its 70th anniversary.

The credit union fulfilled wish number 67, with a gift to the Devil Pups Youth Camp program on Monday.

Dick Taylor said he submitted a request to STRATA hoping it would help with the cost of sending local teens to Camp Pendleton.

“It costs our organization $800 per teenager to send the kids to camp,” said Taylor. “The kids don’t pay for it, but somebody has to and in this case Strata is helping us to fund several teenagers to do the ten day camp which includes living at the Marine Corps barracks, eating Marine Corps food, following Marines around, doing a lot of physical exercise like hiking, probably more hiking than kids thought they were capable of doing.”



Taylor added the teens learn leadership skills, and those who complete the Devil Pups Youth Camp are honored at an awards ceremony.

