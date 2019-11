Golden Empire Gleaners was granted a very special wish by Strata Credit union that will enable them to provide Thanksgiving dinner to many locals.

Gleaners is a non-profit food bank that helps locals in our community during difficult times. What many people don’t know is that they rely solely on funds from the community.

Strata credit rewarded their generosity with a $15,000 grant.

This money will go toward providing a Thanksgiving meal to dozens of locals who otherwise would go without one.