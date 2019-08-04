STEAM Town opens at Kern County Museum

The Lori Brock Discovery Center at the Kern County Museum has reopened with the grand opening of STEAM Town.

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

The interactive play space features a mini fire station, police crime lab, hospital and farm among many other fun amenities.

“For Chevron, STEAM is very important,” said Chevron employee Patricia Canessa. “We’ve been a part of this community for over 100 years and we’re just excited to be bringing this type of interactive experience to kids from a very young age. We’re very happy to be here and glad everyone can join us at this great community event. “

The opening was made possible with funding from Chevron, Junior League of Bakersfield, Grimmway farms, Kyle Carter Homes, Dignity Health, AltaOne Federal Credit Union and Luigi’s Restaurant and Delicatessen.

The center is open to the public on Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. More information can be found at kerncountymuseum.org.