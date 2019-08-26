Soul food festival held to benefit Black Chamber of Commerce

The first ever soul food festival was held in Bakersfield Saturday.

The festival featured live music, a kid’s zone, and a dazzling variety of food, including fried chicken, catfish, ribs, mac & cheese and plenty of cornbread.

The event was held at the Noble Park Banquet Hall located at 700 S. P St. Organizers say they were eager for locals to enjoy the first-ever soul-food fest.

“We want everyone to come out, have a good time, enjoy themselves, enjoy the experience out here, and at the end of the day, it’s for a good cause,” said Soul Food Fest Organizer Nick Hill.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce.