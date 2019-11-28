UPDATE: Grapevine Closed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As of 4:15 a.m: The California Highway Patrol officially closed the I-5 over the Grapevine due to snow. Both directions will be closed until further notice.

As of 4:12 a.m: California Highway Patrol officers are getting ready to close the Grapevine.

As of 4:00 a.m: According to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident information page, snow is sticking on the Grapevine. There is little to no visibility in the area.

As of 3:30 a.m: According to Caltrans District 6’s twitter account, snowfall on the Grapevine has begun.

CHP is now pacing traffic over the pass.

