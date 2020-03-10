Zoë Kravitz goes on the record for ‘High Fidelity’

PASADENA –. Zoë Kravitz was only 7 years old when Nick Hornsby’s novel, High Fidelity, about a pop music junkie who owns and operates his own failing music store, was released. She was 12 when the film version starring John Cusack – and her mother, Lisa Bonet – hit theaters.

The 31-year-old Kravitz is now old enough to star in the television version that’s currently available on the streaming service Hulu. Not only is Kravitz the star of the series, she also serves as an executive producer.

Her 10-episode “High Fidelity” looks at how Rob Brooks (Kravitz) runs her record shop in the rapidly gentrified neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Brooks faces past relationships through music and pop culture while trying to get over her one true love.

Kravitz loves that “High Fidelity” is set in a record store because she has always loved to shop for music. A little of that might come from the fact her father is singer/guitar player extraordinaire Lenny Kravitz.

“I used to go to Virgin Records, Tower Records. When a new album came out, you’d wait in line and you’d go stand and you’d go talk to people, you’d go listen to things. And it was a way to connect with people, and you had to physically go get something if you wanted it,” Kravitz says. “And you’d have something to physically take home and you’d read the lyrics, you’d sit in your room.

“I think that was why I was so attracted to this thing. It’s interesting being basically the last generation to remember that. You talk to someone younger than me and they don’t even know what a Blockbuster is and that’s crazy.”

Odds are high that same group will have no idea her series is based on a book that was made into a movie. The executive producers were not only well aware of the book but were such loyal fans that they wanted to make sure their adaptation was as loyal to the source material as possible.

Veronica West, one of the executive producers, says, “I think the main things we wanted to keep were the core conflict of the central character who at once is kind of this hopeless romantic which is fueled by the obsession with pop music and, at the same time of will things ever work out?

“That core issue for that character seems something really universal that Zoë related to, and (executive producer) Sarah (Kucserka) and myself related to, even though it’s classically male characteristics. “

They kept much of the DNA of the original – the top-five list, the obsession over music – and gave it a slightly new spin especially with the gender change for the main character. The focus has been less on the love story between two people and more on how Rob learns to love herself. West explains this was done to keep the series from being too predictable.

Kravitz was very comfortable with the element of a music story in a rapidly changing community having lived in New York for years. During that time, she got to see how neighborhoods could go through major changes.

“So I think in terms of creating Rob and her environment, I just kind of drew upon my own experience. And it’s funny because it’s so easy to say that everyone else is the problem, but she’s also probably new to that neighborhood-ish. You know what I mean? That record store is kind of a hipster thing to do. So it’s an interesting scenario,” Kravitz says.

Kravitz has very few memories of her mother working on the 2000 film. The production was filmed in Chicago and she was living and going to school in Los Angeles. All she can recall is her mother going away to work on the movie.

It would only be a few years later that Kravitz began going off to work on sets. Her first professional role was at the age of 19 with “No Reservations.” Since then her credits have included ‘Californication,” “X-Men: First Class,” “The Divergent Series,” “Bog Little Lies” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

While Kravitz is eager to talk about the Hulu series, she is not as willing to discuss her next big feature film role. She will portray Catwoman/Selina Kyle in “The Batman.”

"High Fidelity" also stars Da'Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes and Jake Lacy.