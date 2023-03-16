BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Casting is critical when it comes to superhero movies. The entire Marvel Cinematic Universe exists because Robert Downey Jr. was a perfect pick to play “Iron Man.” Gal Gadot brought a power and confidence to Wonder Woman that gave Warner Bros. a very successful franchise.

Then there is Zachary Levi – who is the answer for Warner Bros. to Paul Rudd as Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – as Shazam. His latest failure to grasp the super concept comes in “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” After seeing this flop, there should be some moviegoers feeling their own fury.

Shazam is the adult hero who teenager Billy Batson (Asher Angel) becomes when he shouts Shazam. This time he is surrounded by his family members who also have super powers. They are all needed when the daughters of Atlas – played by Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren (who have to be in financial problems to agree to roles so below their acting skills) – show up to cause chaos.

This leads to a battle to save the planet – or at least a hunk of Philadelphia. Henry Gayden (“Shazam!”) and Chris Morgan (“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”) wrote a mediocre script that seems to be more inspired by “Harry Potter” and “House of Dragon” than the original comic books.

The setup is minimal. Shazam still believes he’s not worthy but he must find the hero inside him to stop the sisters and a dragon. Because there is so little going on, the majority of the movie is reduced to endless scenes of CGI characters marauding their way through town. It reaches the point of comedy in the number of times Liu is shown seated on the head of the dragon waving a magic wand.

There is a certain amount of death and carnage that is assumed to happen in these types of movies where entire buildings fall. Such events are generally staged so the idea of all the deaths is not so crushing.

But Gayden and Morgan have a death scene that pulls no punches. It is not the kind of scene typically found in a superhero movie let alone one that is played so broadly for laughs.

Director David F. Sandberg comes across as being so bored with the production that he resorts to hiding Easter Eggs for his past work such as a doll from “Annabelle: Creation.” He also showed no hesitation at a blatant product placement.

Not only do Skittles play a major role in the film, the audience is reminded repeatedly through multiple mentions of the name and the company slogan the candy is there as a big advertisement. Maybe Sharpie should have been sold a spot and used to mark out huge pieces of the script.

Fixing those problems would not have helped as the glaring problem is Levi. He’s shown a nice ability to do light comedy in such projects as the TV show “Chuck” or the animated “Tangled.” But, he had a handle on how to be a fun-loving adult in those projects.

“Shazam” requires him to be a teenager trapped in an adult body when he is the hero. Where Levi misses the mark so completely is that he isn’t acting like a teen with self-esteem issues but more like an 8 year old who needs a timeout.

After a few heroic missions, Shazam should have at least gotten past the giddiness of it all. Levi’s work turns the entire production into what a “Saturday Night Live” parody would present.

What keeps the film from being a total failure are the valiant acting efforts by Mirren and Liu. This film will haunt them but they can never be accused of just picking up a paycheck.

There are also a couple of cameos that earn the film a few points but it is too little.

The end result is that the biggest kryptonite for “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is Levi. Maybe if everyone shouts LEVI! He will turn back into the better actor he used to be. There’s not enough magic in the world to do that if you believe what you see in “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Grade: D+

Cast: Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Riss Butler, Meagan Good, D.J. Cotrona, Grace Caroline, Djimon Hounsou, Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren.

Director: David F. Sandberg

Rated: PG-13 for violence, language, action sequences

Running time: 130 minutes.