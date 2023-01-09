Erica Messer found himself with a lot of time on his hands after CBS abruptly ended “Criminal Minds” in 2020. He had been involved with the crime drama as an executive producer and writer for 327 episodes. Combine the cancellation with the Hollywood shutdown caused by the COVID pandemic and Messer found himself watching true-crime programs and pondering how those who break the law were passing their time.

“I thought, gosh, what are serial killers doing right now? Are they using this time to study the greats and read up on this stuff? And it started to spin me out and freak me out,” Messer says. “My worst-case scenario for the pandemic was serial killers talking to one another and perfecting their craft.”

It was at about that same time executives with the streaming service of Paramount+ approached him in regards to creating another series. He pitched his serial killer networking idea and the result was the launch of “Criminal Minds: Evolution” on Nov. 24.

Half of the episodes were made available late in 2022 with the second half starting to be released on Jan. 12. The series – an extension of the original “Criminal Minds” has the members of the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) realizing that there’s been a prolific killer on the loose since 2005.

The down time during the pandemic allowed the killer, Elias Voit, to evolve into a legendary teacher for those who want to commit multiple murders. Zach Gilford – whose credits range from the TV series “Saturday Night Lights” to the feature film “The Purge: Anarchy” – plays the murdering mastermind.

Playing Voit has given Gilford a lot of different acting challenges. He never expected that taking on a character who does so many deeply evil things would end up being so overwhelming he would have trouble leaving the character at the studio when the work day was over.

“Having to do all that yucky stuff, I definitely have come home and my wife’s like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ I was like, ‘I was just doing this to people all day. Leave me alone’,” Gilford says.

In “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.

Original cast members continuing their roles include Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. Gilford joins the cast as a recurring guest star for the season-long arc.

Matthew Gray Gubler, who played Dr. Spencer Reid, and Daniel Henney, who played Matt Simmons, are not in the first season but the door is always open for their return if “Criminal Minds: Evolution” continues.

Messer was happy that Paramount+ gave him the opportunity to get the gang back together because they were not really ready to end the show in 2020. That’s one reason many of the “Criminal Minds” cast agreed to be on the new series.

“We knew that there were plenty of stories to tell. And so for us to be able to bring this back in a new, different way, to do serialized stories and really dive into Zach’s character, getting to know an UnSub for ten episodes, is something we’ve never been able to do before,” Messer says.

Gilford had no problem joining the cast despite the fact so many of them had been working together for so many years. One of the best parts of the job was that he would be working with Mantegna who also directed an episode of the new series.

He calls being part of “Criminal Minds: Evolution” an amazing job.

“Everyone is so great and nice and fun to work with. And getting to do an episode with Joe – I grew up in Chicago – he’s like a legend to me,” Gilford says. “So I was a little star struck.

“But we’re shooting the scene, and he goes, ‘Okay, and then you’re going to walk over here, and then we’ll cut, and I’ll yell, “Cut.” And I was like, ‘Did you just like line-read your directing?’ He’s like, ‘I’m an actor. I can’t help myself.’

Gilford laughed at the exchange because had never seen a director do that before.

The first season of “Criminal Minds: Evolution” consists of 10 episodes. The initial five are currently available for viewing on Paramount+. Look for new episodes to be available each Thursday starting Jan. 12.