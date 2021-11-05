You’ll get a big kick out of first season of ‘Kung Fu’

The first season of the CW series “Kung Fu” – starring Olivia Liang – is now available on DVD and Blu-ray. (Photo courtesy of the CW Network)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A TV show on the rise and one that has ended are among this week’s new entertainment options.

“Kung Fu: The Complete First Season” Grade 3 stars: The new series starring Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen in the reimagined version of the 1970s TV series was a big hit when it debuted earlier this year.

The show was not part of the CW Network’s fall lineup for the 2021-2022 season but it will be a midseason replacement set to launch in March 2022. That gives you time to pick up this DVD set that includes the 13 episodes from the first year to be ready to watch season two.

The series revolves around a young Chinese-American woman with unusual skills who has become the protector of her community. A life crisis results in Shen dropping out of college and journeying to an isolated monastery in China. When she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and her parents are at the mercy of a powerful Triad.

This is not only a well-produced and smartly written action series, but it is a rare offering on one of the networks that offers such a deep dive into racial diversity. These are all reasons to watch.

The cast of “Kung Fu” also includes Kheng Hua Tan, Eddie Liu, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Gavin Stenhouse, Vanessa Kai and Tony Chung.

“Mom: Season Eight” Grade 2 ½ stars: This series about the relationship between a mom (Allison Janney) and her daughter (Anna Faris) was one of the top comedies on CBS for years. But it suffered with the departure of Faris. The superb chemistry she and Janney had was gone and so was the main power of the program.

Janney and the other cast members tried but this eighth season was the proper stopping place.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Nov. 2

“Best Sellers”: A burned out writer (Michael Caine) is pressed to produce one more book to save a publishing company.

“The Flood”: A coming-of-age tale of a young woman taking on Australia’s corrupt and bigoted system one bad guy at a time.

“Pig”: Truffle hunter goes in search of his kidnapped pig. Nicolas Cage stars.

“The Crown: The Complete Fourth Season”: Queen Elizabeth and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles, who is still unmarried at 30.

“Nine Days”: Candidates to become living souls test the thinking of the person making the final decision.

“The East”: During the post-WW2 Indonesian War of Independence, a young Dutch soldier joins an elite unit led by a mysterious captain known only as “The Turk.”

“Neon Genesis Evangelion”: Tokyo-3 is under attack from “Angels,” extraordinary beings that possess various special abilities.

“Sex and The City: The Complete Series + 2 Movie Collection”: Includes 96 episodes of the series plus “Sex and the City: The Movie” and “Sex and the City 2.”

Available through digital platforms

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”: A look at the rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker (Jessica Chastain). Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray Nov. 16.

“River’s End”: Documentary explores the global water crisis, using California as a microcosm.

“Candyman”: The killer who appears when his name is said three times has returned. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray starting Nov. 16.

“Nighshooters”: A group filming a movie must fight to survive after they witness a crime.

“On the Trail of Bigfoot: The Discovery”: The biggest breakthrough in the search for Sasquatch has just been found in Northern Washington.

“Isolation”: Eleven filmmakers join forces for a story of a world in the near future dealing with a pandemic.