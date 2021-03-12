You should say yes to watching ‘Yes Day’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – There appears to be a light at the end of this dark tunnel of the pandemic but while we are still tending to stay at home, I have been trying to find entertainment options for the entire family.

This week, that option is the new film “Yes Day” scheduled to be available through the streaming service of Netflix starting March 12.

The film looks at what happens when parents – played by Jennifer Garner and Edgar Rameriz – get tired of always saying no to their three children. No, a young teen can’t go to a rock concert on her own. No you can’t light a rocket pack on your back. No, don’t lick the electrical outlet.

They are told about a “Yes Day” where parents have to agree to everything – well within reason. There can be nothing illegal or dangerous. And, you can’t ask for something in the future.

The three children jump at the idea and set up five events that normally would have gotten a stern no from their parents. It ranges from ice cream for breakfast to a water balloon battle.

Parents will enjoy the film because it offers a visual explanation of why it looks like they want to say no to anything that sounds fun. Young viewers can enjoy seeing how wild a Yes Day can be.

It all works because of Garner. She has shown a superb ability over the years to play moms who are both carrying and warriors in films such as “The Odd Life of Timothy Green.” It is very believable that her character would be up for any adventure before becoming a mom but be able to adjust to a more sedate life when she has to put her children before her own interests.

“Yes Day” is the kind of light entertainment that young and old can enjoy together.

I am going to borrow a line from the movie and say “Say yes to a “Yes Day”.”