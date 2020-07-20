You could be part of Kevin Macdonald’s documentary

(KGET) — Director Kevin Macdonald is giving everyone on the planet the chance to be part of his next time capsule film. Ten years after making the documentary “Life in a Day,” Macdonald wants people to help capture what will be going on around the globe on July 25.

The project for YouTube Originals – executive produced by Ridley Scott (“Gladiator”) and Kai Hsuing (“Lords of Chaos”) –will include footage sourced from the global contributors that will be woven together in this documentary to tell the story of an ordinary day at an extraordinary time. “Life in a Day 2020” will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and on YouTube in 2021.

The original “Life in a Day” – filmed in July 2010 to mark YouTube’s 5th birthday – attracted 80,000 submissions. It has been watched on YouTube more than 16 million times.

Technology to capture video images has improved vastly over the past decade. Macdonald isn’t certain whether that’s a good or bad thing.

“One of the great things about the first film as a professional filmmaker was that it showed me most people are terrible at filming things,” Macdonald says with a laugh. “I felt like I had some skills as a filmmaker.

“Joking aside, I think people are better at filming because back then, the Smartphone was relatively new and only wealthy countries like the U.S. had them. Now everyone has in their pocket a phone that is as good as the best phones that existed 10 years ago.”

Macdonald expects the majority of footage submitted will have a much more refined and professional look. The director’s fear is that those who use their phones to collect images of themselves will present a product that lacks the rawness that made the first film so strong.

He stresses that perfect lighting, makeup and wardrobe is not the primary focus for his film.

“This is about honesty. It’s about real lives. Real feelings. Real emotions. It’s more akin to a home movie. The message I want to get out there is not who takes the best pictures of themselves but about what you are really feeling, what you are really thinking at the moment,” Macdonald says.

Everyone is invited to capture and reflect the reality of our world over a 24-hour period. All footage must be filmed on July 25 only. Participants will then have until Aug. 2 to upload their content to be considered for the final film. Additional information and guidelines on participation can be found at lifeinaday.youtube.

Once submissions close, a 30-person team of multilingual reviewers stationed around the world will begin reviewing and translating submitted videos. The film’s three principal editors – Mdhamiri Á Nkemi (“The Last Tree”), Sam Rice-Edwards (“Whitney”) and Nse Asuquo (“The Stuart Hall Project”) – will then undertake an enormous post-production effort, working alongside Macdonald to shape the film’s final narrative out of submitted footage.

This means Macdonald will have no idea what direction the documentary will take until he starts looking at the footage. The main concern he has is that there will not be enough submissions to make a quality film. He’s not worried if there are more submissions than 10 years ago as he will just hire more editors.

There had been discussions over the years to make a sequel but the schedules never worked out properly. Macdonald wanted to do a film to make the 10th anniversary to catch up with some of those featured in the original documentary.

Plans to make “Life in a Day 2020” were to collect footage earlier in the year – when the COVID virus was just a blip on the medical radar. The filming was set for July when Macdonald was told the pandemic would be done in June. Macdonald expects a lot of the footage will be far more reflective because the footage is being collected in the middle of a pandemic. That makes this film set in a far less ordinary time.

“It is an ordinary day in the middle of the upheaval that we are seeing,” Macdonald says.

Despite all of the concerns over the virus, subjects wearing masks and the quality of the footage, Macdonald’s excited about finally putting together a sequel.

“Making the first ‘Life in a Day’ was one of the most joyful and eye-opening experiences of my life. Contributors were generous enough to share often quite intimate moments from their lives as part of a huge, life-affirming, film-making experiment,” Macdonald says. “I am thrilled, ten years later that we are making ‘Life in a Day 2020.’

“In that time, how have we changed? How has our relationship to filming ourselves changed? And at this extraordinary turning point in history what are we hoping for in our future?”