“Yellowstone” back for new season and “A Soldier’s Revenger” released on DVD and Blu-ray

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Sunday is Father’s Day. I have found a couple of westerns – one a returning TV series and the other a movie available through Blu-ray and DVD – that you might want to watch with your dad. Don’t worry if you don’t necessarily like westerns as both deal with a lot of modern issues.

The Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” – cable’s top rated original series for the past two summers, is set to return for its third season on a new night. The third season opener will air at 9 p.m. June 21.

Oscar and Emmy winner Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton, the patriarch of a powerful, complicated family of ranchers. A sixth-generation homesteader and devoted father, Dutton controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. He operates in a corrupt world where politicians are compromised by influential oil and lumber corporations and land grabs make developers billions.

“Yellowstone” was created and written by Academy-Award Nominee Taylor Sheridan, whose previous work includes “Wind River” and “Hell or High Water.”

Think of it as “Dallas” with cattle.

Then there is “A Soldier’s Revenger” that is being released on DVD and Blu-ray starting June 16.

Civil War soldier-turned-bounty-hunter Frank Connor – played by Neal Bledsoe- who spends his time post-war drinking to help him deal with his nightmares and tracking fugitives to make a living.

Two desperate children beg for his help to find their missing mother – played by AnnaLynne McCord. The problem is to help the children, he must face his past. This is a very quiet western that depends heavily on Bledsoe’s brooding performance to carry the film.