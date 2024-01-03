Charles Pol has been the producer of the Nat Geo Wild series “The Incredible Dr. Pol” – featuring his father Jan Pol – since the series launched in 2011. Running a television show about a small-town veterinarian comes with a load of problems. Instead of continuing to deal with just those issues, Charles has added another big project to his producing plate.

He is manning – and starring in – the spinoff series “The Incredible Pol Farm.” The series will follow the Pol family as they turn their 350-acre family farm in Central Michigan into a hobby farm.

The new season of “The Incredible Dr. Pol” launches at 9 p.m. Jan. 6 on Nat Geo WILD. “The Incredible Pol Farm” will begin immediately after. Both shows will be available the next day on the streaming services of Hulu and Disney+.

Generally, a hobby farm is started with no intention of it being the primary source of income for a farmer. It can be a secondary source or even just a recreational place for keeping the likes of horses or emus. The interest in hobby farms exploded during and since COVID.

In this case, the Pols are using the show to demonstrate what can be accomplished on small parcels of land. That includes all the troubles Charles faces as he deals with his first time as a farmer.

He has both the series to produce and the farm to manage but Charles has been telling all his friends that he has found great contentment working the land.

“I have friends who can’t believe I am a farmer,” Charles says. “I tell them ‘You know. I have never had such a good night’s sleep as when I am doing farming work all day. It’s definitely better than doing other types of work.”

Dr. Pol adds that working with animals is always satisfying. That is something he fully understands, having worked in veterinary medicine since 1970. He lives in an area of the state where there was no close access to a vet until he arrived.

The practice continues and remains the focus of the original series. That means Dr. Pol must deal with the wide range of critters that come to his facility while being part of two TV shows.

He jokes that’s not a problem because there are 24 hours in a day.

Dr. Pol offers the serious response that much of the work falls to his son and that he is just the man behind the scenes. The first episodes of the series reveal Dr. Pol is never too far behind the scenes as Charles quickly discovers that veteran advice is necessary when starting work as a farmer.

Charles says, “He’s not necessarily behind the scenes but he had more of an advisory role. I like to say he was out Obi-Wan Kenobi getting us to our destination.”

That destination starts with dividing the farm into blocks of acres that are designated for a barn, hay fields, animal pens and even an area for emus. Sheep and chickens make sense, but the addition of the emus seems a little odd.

Dr. Pol’s explanation for the birds being part of the farm is that “they are fun.”

Hobby farms can be big or small. Charles explains that there is plenty of resource material that explains how many animals can be comfortably kept depending on the size of the farm. A large part of the Pol farm was given to growing hay. They were so successful that they ended up with more bales than they needed to get their animals through the winter.

The idea for the spinoff series started in 2020. During COVID, the veterinary clinic was an essential workplace, but Charles was not an essential worker. That meant he got to stay home with his newborn child. One of his duties was going shopping and that’s when the idea for the series began to take shape.

“I remember seeing the store shelves empty and it got me to thinking about how I would like to have my own food source,” Charles says. “My wife and I started talking about it and she thought it was a great idea.

“I grew up on a small farm. We wanted our child to grow up with the animals the way I did. So, giving her that opportunity with these two things combined made us go ahead with making the series.”

Dr. Pol quickly stresses that there are a lot of people who have the same idea. He is surprised how many people in the city own chickens.

He has one word of warning to anyone thinking about starting a hobby farm.

“Know what the animal needs,” Dr. Pol says. “It’s not that you put a couple of animals in a place and throw a bale of hay in with them. No. You need the minerals to go with it. You need the grain to go with it.”

And, it is important to have a good veterinarian on speed dial.