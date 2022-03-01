BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The expansion of its superhero universe continues to go up, up and away for podcast series from Wonkybot Studios. To go along with the company’s popular “Tara Tremendous” series, the new “Tremendous Boy” production will launch March 11.

“Tremendous Boy” (voiced by Cameron Hernandez) revolves around Attamis Wa’Ru, who is also known as Tremendous Boy. He is a mysterious 18 year old with extraordinary powers who comes from an alternate, dystopian universe. There he struggles between good and evil as he serves the dark and ominous Lord Drykus of Barrington.

The series is the creation of Stewart St. John, who with Todd Fisher launched Wonkybot Studios in 2015. The award-winning content company creates scripted audio shows for kids and families.

“I’m thrilled to introduce audiences around the world to this complex and compelling new character in his very own audio series,” St John says. “I hope fans enjoy Tremendous Boy as much as I’ve enjoyed creating him.”

St. John brings a long history of working on projects that have included characters with unusual powers. His TV and film credits include “Marvel’s Incredible Hulk,” “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” and “Sabrina: The Animated Series.”

The key for St. John was to find the right voice for Tremendous Boy. The long search ended with the casting of Cameron Hernandez who was selected over those with far more experience as voice actors.

“We’d been searching far and wide to find an actor with the emotional range and depth to bring Tremendous Boy to life; someone who approached the material with the same enthusiasm and passion as us,” St. John says. “In the end Cameron understood the character and captured everything we were looking for and more.”

Hernandez had not considered becoming a voice actor when he was planning on moving to Midland, TX in 2021 to attend Texas Tech University. But, he opted to put college aside and pursue voice acting on a full time basis.

He comes to “Tremendous Boy” with some voice over experience including recording audiobooks and commercials. Hernandez never anticipated landing such a major role so early in his career.

“It is absolutely surreal that my first major acting job is a lead role. I’m so excited that I get such an amazing chance to show the audience what I can really do in a leading role,” Hernandez says. “I am a huge superhero nerd. I’ve been watching superhero shows and movies since childhood.

“I own a few comics. I’ve played countless superhero video games and seen all of the Marvel Comics Universe. So yeah, a pretty big superhero fan.”

Voice actors working on Wonkeybot projects have ranged from veteran actors like Sarah Douglas and Lauren Lane to newcomers like Hernandez. St. John selects voice actors based on what he imagined the characters would sound like when he was creating them.

St. John picks actors who can bring a realism to the performance. Once cast, he then adapts the writing to best suit their voices.

The new superhero/sci-fi scripted podcast series will premiere with a five-part mini-series of short-form episodes available on wonkybot.com, all major podcast platforms and ad-free with a subscription to the Wonkybot Channel on Apple Podcasts.

New episodes of “Tremendous Boy” will be available on the same day new episodes in the fourth season of “Tara Tremendous” become available. “Tara Tremendous” looks at what happens when 14-year-old Tara Callahan accidentally acquires the powers of all superheroes. It won the Parents’ Choice 2020 Gold Award for Best Podcast.

Following the conclusion of the five part mini-series, Tremendous Boy will then appear in a multi-part story arc in “Tara Tremendous.” The character will finally return to his own show in an eight-episode season in late summer 2022.

The Wonkybot channel also will update regularly with bonus material and music from Wonkybot shows. Other shows rolling out on the Wonkybot Channel include sci-fi, time-traveling adventure series “Historynauts,” teen horror series “Tales of Treacherous Things” and the “Tara Tremendous” spin-offs “Tremendous Girl” and “Priscilla The Witch.”

The Wonkybot Channel is available through Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, a global marketplace for listeners to discover premium subscriptions offered by their favorite creators alongside millions of free shows on Apple Podcasts. Along with Wonkybot, listeners can enjoy premium subscriptions from Tenderfoot TV, Pushkin Industries, Radiotopia, NPR, the Los Angeles Times, The Athletic and Sony Music Entertainment.