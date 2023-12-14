BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gene Wilder’s masterful portrayal of Willie Wonka in the 1971 production “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” was a scrumdidilyumptious performance that portrayed the chocolate maker as both charming and a little psychotic. He remained lovable despite the various ways Wonda tortured the golden ticket winners.

It was a memorable performance that even Johnny Depp could not match with his portrayal of Wonka in the 2005 “Charlie & the Chocolate Factory.” It was close but not worthy of a golden ticket.

Now it is Timothée Chalamet who has taken on the iconic character at the center of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, one of the best-selling children’s books of all time. There is no question that Chalamet is one of the most charming actors working today and nails that part of Wonka’s character. He just fails to play that wickedly weird side of the character leaving his performance one almond short of a complete candy bar.

“Wonka” tells the story of how a young chocolate-maker, armed with nothing but a hatful of dreams and some odd ingredients, looks to change the world one bite of chocolate at a time. Armed with only his magical candy and an unbridled optimism, Wonka arrives at the heart of the candy district.

His plans to open the candy store there that he had always dreamed of running with his mother. Those plans are shattered by the three conniving candy dealers (Matt Lucas, Paterson Joseph, Mathew Baynton) who have a lock on the local chocolate market.

After being tricked into a job working in a laundry (by the marvelous Olivia Colman), Wonka enlists the assistance of his fellow washers to set in motion a plan to take over the chocolate market. At the same time, he must figure out a way to repay a debt to a tenacious Oompa Loompa (Hugh Grant).

Director Paul King (“Paddington”) creates a big screen spectacle from an elaborate candy store to chaos in a church caused by a giraffe. The visuals are like a smooth nougat that is a treat for the eyes.

The problem is that the script by King and Simon Farnaby only delivers half the elements that have made Willie Wonka such an iconic film character. There is never a moment where Wonka has those devilish flashes that have worked so well in the past.

Part of that comes from Chalamet being such an adorable presence on screen. He doesn’t have that hint of mischief in his eyes that made Wilder’s performance so tasty.

Chalamet’s biggest weakness is his singing voice. There is no passion for his musical performances as each number comes across more like a night at a karaoke bar. The most blatant example of how far off tune Chalamet is comes when he sings “Pure Imagination.” It takes a massive amount of imagination to believe this sounds good.

The other odd part of King’s take is having Grant play the Oompa Loompa as a man of the world. The Oompa Loompa’s in the previous incarnations were more mysterious. Grant’s performance ends up being creepier than fun.

The same can be said of Keegan-Michael Key’s portrayal of the crooked local chief of police. He is in the film for heavy doses of comedy, but the running joke of his weight gain created by the chocolate rewards he is given ends up getting old very quickly.

A very bright spot in the film is Calah Lane who plays the orphan that befriends Wonka. The character is smart, resourceful and full of energy. There are moments in the film where her energy gives the production a much-needed jolt.

Overall, “Wonka” is like a plain chocolate bar. There is nothing wrong with it but the addition of a few more ingredients would have compounded the flavor. Not giving Chalamet’s Wonka a slightly darker edge, taking the wrong direction with the Oompa Loompa and the weak musical numbers leave “Wonka” nothing more than that acceptable pain chocolate treat.

Movie review

Wonka

Grade: B-

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Hugh Grant, Jim Carter, Rowan Atkinson, Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key.

Director: Paul King

Rated: PG for mild action, thematic elements

Running time: 116 minutes.