There are a limited number of new DVD and Blu-ray releases this week.

“Women Talking” Grade B-: Director Sarah Pauley has put together an intriguing story of a group of women in a remote colony who must decide to either do nothing or make the decision to leave or stay. If they decide to take action, it will mean a fight for freedom against all odds.

The film is based on Miriam Toews’ novel of the same name.

On one hand, this is a compelling tale of the plight of a group of Mennonite women who have been victims of sexual assault by a sect of men in their small Bolivian colony. They have spent decades being silent.

That’s when the women come together to form a secret council to discuss their options. It is a decision that will change their lives forever.

Dealing with a discussion of a rebellion makes for fascinating discussions in terms of women’s rights, religion, freedom and emotional desperation. These conversations are made even more poignant by the stars of the production including Frances McDormand, Judith Ivey and Rooney Mara.

On the other hand, the film lacks any big movements or sets. It also exclusively takes place in a barn. It is good that the dialogue is so compelling because Pauley has put the entire movie as if it were a stage production. This means there is little to visually support the story.

In this case that wasn’t entirely that important. The message of “Women Talking” is what gives the production all of its strength. When such a talented group of actors have so much smart to say, a minimalist approach to the production is very acceptable.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray

“The Super 8 Years”: The French writer and 2022 Nobel Prize awardee Annie Ernaux opens a treasure trove with this journey into her family’s memory.

“Christmas Bloody Christmas”: A toy store Santa Claus comes to life and goes on a killing spree.

Available through digital platforms

“Missing”: A teenage girl must use the internet to track her mother who goes missing while on vacation. It will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on March 28.

“Unicorn Wars”: In this animated tale, very different bear brothers must deal with the growing tension of war and their strained relationship.