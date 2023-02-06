The new PBS series “Work it Out Wombats!” is designed to encourage youngsters to do critical thinking. (Photo courtesy of PBS)

PBS is counting on a trio of marsupial siblings who live with their grandmother to help children between the ages of 3-6 to better deal with critical thinking and creative problem-solving using computational thinking. That means “Work it Out Wombats!,” scheduled to launch at 9:30 Feb. 6 on PBS Kids and at 10:30 on PBS on Valley PBS, is a precursor to computer science.

That sounds like a tall order for preschoolers but the basic concept is for Zadie, Malik and Zeke to introduce a way of thinking and problem-solving that will help preschoolers express themselves and accomplish tasks.

Executive producer Marcy Gunther tells television critics, “As we all know, preschoolers are not naturally systematic in their thinking and computational thinking is all about using systematic and creative ways of thinking to solve problems using a toolkit of skills from computer science.

“How do you take something, a big idea like computational thinking, and break it down for preschoolers? The way we went about doing that is really taking very kid, preschool relatable situations.”

The process always starts with a uniquely preschool relatable story because the key is to engage the young viewers. They have to capture the hearts and attention of the audience and that is down with characters and situations the viewer can understand.

As an example, Gunther points to a segment of the show where Zeke has lost his beloved stuffed animal, Snout. The wombats must learn how to use sequencing – a process from computer science – to retrace their steps to find Snout.

This introduction to computational thinking comes with a lot of music. Each episode includes two 11-minute stories, accompanied by a 90-second music video, featuring the Wombats as they demonstrate their computational thinking skills, learning as they go.

The decision to use a trio of wombats came after long discussions where a Noah’s Ark full of animals was suggested. The one thing the creative team knew was that cats and dogs have been very prominently used in the animated world.

They wanted the series to be energetic and have a joyful spirit to make the problem solving more relatable. Once somebody pointed out that wombats can run 25 miles per hour and can roll into balls, the search through the animal kingdom was done.

Just because the stories are being told by characters who can run fast doesn’t mean the series will be fast paced.

Gunther says, “I think pacing is really interesting because you want to show that it has some pace and some energy, but that is not frenetic, and I think we just we got lucky to find the perfect animation studio to work on the show, Pipeline Studios.

“It was a meeting of the minds in terms of the vision about how these characters were going to move and the pacing and the art direction and the color. We really wanted to create these stories that would draw preschoolers in but also you’d get parents wanting to watch and engage and, hopefully, take away some of the play and the activities to do with their kids.”

Problems for the wombats to solve will pop up in their Treeborhood, home for many different generations. Stories will be framed around the interaction of those who live there. The tasks for the trip are all designed around being entertaining and educational.

Gunther says, “Sometimes we come out with a story we know exactly what the curriculum is going to be. And sometimes, it evolves as the story evolves. And we have an incredible project director on this show. Her name is Dr. Marina Bers. She is one of the leading pioneers of computational thinking in early education with preschoolers.

“She is with us every step of the way as we develop these scripts from just a premise one paragraph to a final script.”

Because there is so much attention to how the episodes will help teach critical thinking and creative problem-solving using computational thinking, a script can take four months to complete. Once the script is ready, it takes a year to produce an episode with fine tuning and tweaking going on until the very last moment.

Part of the process includes recording the voices. The cast for “Work it Out Wombats!” includes Ian Ho as Malik, Mia SwamiNathan as Zadie and Rain Janjua as Zeke.

It was easy for Rain to find the right voice for Zeke once he saw that the character is 5 years old. He just talked like he talked when he was that age. His animal knowledge took some work.

“I knew very little about wombats when I actually auditioned. And I had no clue, basically, what they were,” Rain says. “I’m very happy now that I know a bit more about them, and it kind of helps me understand the show a bit more.

“I’m like Zeke because he loves to draw. I love to draw, as well. He’s very chatty which mind you, I am quite a lot like.”