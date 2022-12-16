A film that should get attention at this year’s Academy Awards now available on DVD and Blu-ray tops the new entertainment options.

“The Woman King” Grade A-: Hollywood executives have almost broken their arms patting themselves on the back for making movies like “Wonder Woman” and “Black Widow” that depict strong female characters. Director Gina Prince-Bythewood finally casts a spotlight on some real women warriors with this film looking at the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s.

Viola Davis turns in an Oscar-nomination worthy performance as General Nanisca, the seasoned warrior training the next generation of recruits. They must be ready to fight for their way of life.

Davis elevates this standard story with the emotion and dire she brings to her performance. It is easy to believe that every scar on her body is a reflection of a battle hard fought and won.

Add to this a strong cast of supporting players and this is by far one of the best presentations of strong characters no matter if they are female or male.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Dec. 13

“Ticket to Paradise”: George Clooney and Julia Roberts play a bickering former married couple brought together again for the wedding of their daughter.

“American Murderer”: FBI agent tracks a charismatic con man who is bankrolling his extravagant lifestyle through a series of scams.

“Lyle, Lyle Crocodile”: Young boy adopts a singing crocodile when his family moves to New York.

“Riotsville, U.S.A.”: The film examines the point in American history when the nation’s rulers were faced with the mounting militancy of the late-1960s, and did everything possible to win the war in the streets.

“Smile”: Doctor must deal with patients committing acts of violence while sporting big smiles.

“Prey for the Devil”: Sister Ann (Jacqueline Byers) begins to question her calling to be the first female exorcist.

“And Just Like That… The Complete First Season”: Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) are navigating the journey from life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

“Big Trip 2”: Mic Mic the bear must care for an adorable baby grizzly.

“The Ambush”: Three soldiers are ambushed by heavily armed militants, leaving them wounded, isolated, and nearly out of ammunition.

“A Fish in the Bathtub”: Retired and depressed former shop owner refuses to move the pet carp he’s keeping in the bathroom.

“Call Jane”: Suburban housewife Joy (Elizabeth Banks) must navigate a medical establishment unwilling to help.

“Medusa”: Mari and her friends broadcast their spiritual devotion through evangelical songs about purity and perfection that mask a deep rage.

“The 2022 World series Collector’s Edition: Houston Astros”: The an eight-disc complete game collection is narrated by Astros superfan, rapper Bun B.

Available through digital platforms:

“Free Puppies”: A look at the country’s political divide to explore one of the many areas where no public animal services exist, and volunteers step in.

“Boy Scout’s Honor”: A young boy is exposed to the dark side of the organization.

“Goodbye, Don Glees!”: A trio of misfits blamed for a nearby forest fire set off into the woods to prove their innocence.

“Who is Christmas Eve?”: Adoptee left on the steps of a church on Christmas Eve as a newborn feels like she can’t move forward in her relationship with her boyfriend until she knows who she really is and where she really comes from.