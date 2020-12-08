‘Wolfwalkers’ creators look for power in visuals, story

(KGET) — The connection that Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart have is anchored by a love of drawing they both had while growing up in Ireland. Although no one thought such a passion would lead to anything substantial, they showed how a childhood passion could turn into a successful career in animation.

Their latest work is the mystical “Wolfwalkers” that launches on the streaming service Apple TV+ on Dec. 11. A young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe (Honor Kneafsey), travels to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. But, a friendship with a member of a mysterious tribe – rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night – leads to major changes for Robyn.

The idea for “Wolfwalkers” came during a writing workshop seven years ago. Stewart explains that the process included talking about what interested them. By the end of the session, they had compiled a list of ideas, many which ended up in the “Wolfwalkers” script.”

“We liked the idea of the hunter becoming the hunted and being forced to walk in another person’s shoes to change their perspective,” Stewart says.

“Wolfwalkers” shies away from the traditional trajectory of man-becoming-beast tale. This is not a case of humans becoming monstrous werewolves but they become actual wolves. That part of the story was inspired by an Irish folktale.

The events – presented in a very traditional 2-D animation style – become a metaphor for the importance of acceptance. “Wolfwalkers” deals with the need to find that awareness both for others and ourselves.

Moore says, “There is the idea of not being able to fit in and having to accept that about yourself. Then there is the idea that these two sides see each other as the enemy and yet these two girls were able to become friends.”

They both stress that the idea of acceptance and the power of friendship was strong when initially discussed seven years ago. As they see it, that message is even more important today especially when it comes to young people.

“Wolfwalkers” has been designed to get across their message in a way that will entertain both young and old. Their animation style is a rich tapestry of color to tell the tale of the two young heroes. It is designed to be enjoyed purely on a visual level or also for its messages.

They describe their animation style as being very stylized. That means an emphasis on bringing the real world to life through paint and ink and less on trying just to create something that’s very representative of the world.

Stewart says the process of coming up with the look for the film – especially the two young girls – was an enjoyable experience. The toughest task for them was when the decision was made to change the character of Robyn from a boy to a girl.

“We kind of had this boy in mind visually but it was hard to be sympathetic toward him. We were constantly having to come up with things to stop him from doing things he wanted to do,” Stewart says. “When we made her a little girl, the character was much more interesting.

“She always had been told not to do what little boys were allowed to do in that world. When we changed Robyn to a girl it opened up this whole patriarchal system where women had no rights.”

To make sure their idea of empowering women was on point, the pair turned to as many women as possible while making the movie to get their input. That included not only members of the staff but also family and friends.

Great care was also put into casting the right actors to provide the voices. Along with Kneafsey, the voice cast includes Sean Bean, Eva Whittaker and Simon McBurney. They all have what Americans will hear as Irish accents but not thick enough to make the dialogue difficult to understand.

Moore points out it isn’t just Americans who can have a problem with Irish accents. He says there are parts of the country where the accent is so thick it is difficult for other Irish to understand them. The key to that was finding actors who are very articulate when they speak. The fact they don’t slur their words make the dialogue much clearer.

The animation team developed their approach to working through the award-winning animation that they have done over the past few years. Moore is co-founder of the Kilkenny, Ireland-based Cartoon Saloon whose feature film work includes “The Secret of Kells” and “Song of the Sea” (that he co-directed with Stewart). The pair also co-directed a segment of the “The Prophet” with Stewart, a film adapted from the book by Kahlil Gibran.