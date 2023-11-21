The continuing theme in creations that have come along since Walt Disney released the Mouse on the world has been the importance of hope. How that resonates from films to parks has always been at the heart of Disney magic.

It was never made as clear as in the 1940 animated film “Pinocchio.” Jimmy Cricket (as sung by Chris Edwards) told the world that “when you wish upon a star, makes no difference who you are. Anything your heart desires, will come to you.”

An exclamation mark is put on that philosophy in the new Walt Disney Animation Studios release of “Wish.” Not only is the movie built on a foundation of the need for hope, but it also features an animated star that has been the object of so many wishes.

The film isn’t one of the top films to come out of the studio, mainly because the music is not as dynamic as in “Frozen” or “Encanto.” That’s a hurdle that generally is overcome by a solid story from Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck and Allison Moore that is laced with optimism and features a heavy dose of nostalgia.

Asha (voiced by Ariana DeBose) lives in the magical kingdom of Rosas. She is an idealist who is not afraid to speak her mind, even when it comes to the too on-the-nose named King Magnifico (Chris Pine).

The king’s big rule is that every subject must give up their deepest wish. It is his viewpoint that average subjects can’t be trusted with a wish because the odds are high, it will never be fulfilled and that would create great anxiety.

He has declared himself the only one worthy of saying if a wish should be granted. This comes during a yearly ceremony where only a few subjects get their wishes granted.

Asha believes that each person should be the shepherd of their own wish, whether it comes true or not. Just the idea of something grand possibly happening is what gives people hope. Her viewpoint earns the wrath of Magnifico (worst name ever for a cartoon villain), and it isn’t until she makes a wish on a star that she gets help. The star (a character destined to be a popular toy) comes to the kingdom and gives Asha magical powers.

Most of the film is a very traditional good vs. evil tale. What elevates it is the references to past Disney projects from “Peter Pan” to “Mary Poppins.” Asha’s friends are the sneeziest and dopiest group to come along since “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

Pine plays the king with such bravado that he is only one twirl of a mustache from being melodramatic. Directors Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn have painted him as a male answer to Maleficent from his obsession with mirrors to his evil rants. It is refreshing to see that the primary villain is male as Disney has filled films with evil queens and nasty stepmothers for decades.

Buck and Veerasunthorn took an interesting direction in the animation. Although the primary characters have the standard look of drawn characters (via a computer), the backgrounds have a different texture. Each setting looks more like an ancient tapestry than the kind of perfectly crisp backdrops of recent animated movies. The look fits with how the film uses a modern approach to its theme but a classic approach to the storytelling.

The seven all-new songs in “Wish” were written by Grammy- nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter Benjamin Rice. Michaels has written songs for the likes of Selena Gomez and Shawn Mendes, while Rice’s works have been recorded by Lady Gaga and John Legend. It’s a nice musical pedigree for both of them, but their songs for “Wish” never reach the kind of memorable status of past works.

Songs from past animated offerings such as “Let it Go” or “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” are immediately recognizable. DeBose gives everything she has, but her talents just can’t lift up the music.

Despite the weak soundtrack, “Wish” works because of its strong continuation of the Disney mantra, a warm animation style and a very fun wink and nod to so many past Disney productions.

If only someone had “Wish-ed” for at least one unforgettable musical number.

Movie review: “Wish”

Grade: B

Cast: Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk, Victor Garber, Natasha Rothwell

Directors: Chris Buck, Fawn Veerasunthorn

Rated: PG for mild action, thematic elements

Running time: 92 minutes