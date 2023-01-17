BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police dramas have been a part of the television landscape from the beginning. What hasn’t changed over all those years is that they have all been tied to the structure of a crime being committed followed by an investigation and then an arrest.

Where this genre can be made to standout is with the nature of those doing the investigations. A quirk here or an odd mannerism there and the familiar format has its own character.

The new ABC drama, “Will Trent,” has plenty of quirks and odd mannerisms with Special Agent Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) who is a member of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. His background of having lived a harsh life in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system – and his struggles with dyslexia – gives him a unique view on life.

“Will Trent,” which airs at 10 p.m. Tuesdays, is based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling series. She created the character to be a multifaceted man.

“A lot of my readers really love him and think he’s sexy because he listens to women. Men should often do that, but women don’t often feel like they’re heard in their lives,” Slaughter says. “Will does listen to them and he appreciates them. And he’s like a lot of guys that I grew up with who were raised by single mothers and saw how difficult that life was for their mothers and it gave them a deeper understanding of what life is like for women in the world.

“That was a primary driver for my writing about Will. I wanted to show good guys who were very secure in their masculinity and didn’t have to have women be stupid in order for them to feel like smart guys.”

Having Trent deal with dyslexia came from Slaughter’s family. She wanted to show how very capable people who have this type of disability deal with it as just a natural thing that’s part of the world. The idea is that Trent pays closer attention to nuance because he is not relying on reading. He’s relying on conversations and actually listening to people.

Bringing those elements to the character from the printed page to the TV screen fell to Rodríguez who has starred in several critically acclaimed television series including HBO’s “The Wire” and Showtime’s “The Affair.” His other credits include “Gang Related,” “Iron Fist,” “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen,” “The Taking of Pelham 123” and “Need for Speed.”

The Puerto Rico native was not familiar with the books before being offered the series. Once he was cast, Rodríguez started reading the books and was struck by the way Slaughter has the character be such a close observer of life.

Rodríguez says, “In Will’s words, I think and I believe I’m a pretty observant guy. I’m a pretty sensitive person as well. I tend to learn visually as well. I really kind of rely on that and I think that’s why I do what I do. I like operating with visuals. And so that I could obviously connect with Will the way he sort of interprets and takes in information and what he does with it. So there’s some parallels there that I connected with for sure.”

Reading the books was part of the process for Rodríguez to get ready to play the character. He also talked with doctors to better understand how a person deals with dyslexia and with those connected to the foster care system in Atlanta for insight into those who have had to deal with that world. He also worked on toning down his New York accent and picking up a slight Southern sound in his voice.

Getting the chance for anyone to play Trent on television was a long process for Slaughter. She had gone through several meetings with executives who would rave about her books but she could tell they had not even read them.

She was happy to connect with executive producer Liz Heldens because she was a true fan of the books. Slaughter was equally happy with the casting of Rodríguez because he had such a complete understanding of the character.

Slaughter says, “The book is the book and the show is the show. What really matters is that they get what they’re doing. They get the storytelling. I feel like as a reader, when I select a book to read, I feel the same emotion I feel when I’m selecting a show because you’re saying to yourself, ‘What do I want to feel right now? Do I want to laugh? Do I want to cry? Do I want to be entertained?’

“This show gives all of the things that I wanted to do always in the books, which is just deliver a fantastic story that’s well told. And they’ve done that. And I’ve read other episodes, and I’ve seen other think things that they’ve done, and I’m incredibly impressed and flattered that something that I did in my pajamas in my cabin in North Georgia, now these people are bringing to life in such a tremendous way and bringing their own imprint into it.”