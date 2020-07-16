Will Sasso happy to play TV dad on ‘United We Fall’

Will Sasso is only playing the husband to Chistina Vidal Mitchell’s character on the new ABC comedy, “United We Fall.” That doesn’t keep him from talking about his co-star the way a good husband should talk about their spouse.

“She is amazing,” Sasso says to a question about how she makes the process of working with young children so easy.

Sasso’s co-star feels the same way. She praises Sasso for helping making the tough process of making the new comedy in a “flawless” experience. It was a daunting task for the New York native as most of her past TV work has been in dramas such as “Grand Hotel,” “Sneaky Pete” and “Training Day.”

“United We Fall” is a sitcom that follows the trials and tribulations of Jo and Bill, parents of two young children, as they try to make it day to day as a functioning family. Bill’s very judgmental live-in mother and Jo’s large Latinx Catholic family will never hesitate to let the couple know they’re seemingly screwing up.

But, Bill and Jo will always have each other’s backs, united against everyone – other parents, teachers, doctors, specialists, coaches, co-workers and especially their kids.

Sasso adds that learning how to deal with such young co-stars has been “a real learning curve.” What he doesn’t know is how long or short that curve will be. Since getting so much attention for his work on “Madtv,” Sasso has starred in numerous series that didn’t last past more than 20 episodes including “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” “Another Period” and “Loudermilk.”

“The thing about how you should not work with animals and kids is that it is tough because young kids don’t necessarily want anything out of show business,” Sasso says. “I think it is important that they are still allowed to be kids.”

Sasso’s character is a father who is really trying to figure out what are the right and wrong things to do. The actor has no children of his own and he is convinced that comes in handy when playing someone so parentally clueless.

Asked which dad in past TV shows does his character come the closest to, Sasso has a difficult time coming up with a comparison. He says the gentle nature of Bill and his deep devotion to his children makes him unique.

The series is a great fit for Sasso who has been enjoying playing a variety of roles in recent years. Along with “United We Fall,” Sasso is appearing on “Mom,” does the voice of Maxie Zeus on the animated “Harley Quinn” and has two movies that he just completed – “Boss Level” and “Film Fest.” The diversity keeps him very energized and excited about his profession.

There’s been another bonus for Sasso with the casting of Jane Curtin. He was excited about getting the opportunity to work with someone he deeply admires.

“I grew up watching her, and Jane is, of course, among other things, a master of the dry delivery, and giving a punch line to Jane Curtin is essentially, I don’t know what, lobbing it up in front ‑‑ do you know any baseball players?,” Sasso says. “I was conscious of ‘Saturday Night Live’ before I would have known what it even was, and I feel like, as an actor, you can literally look directly to influence from Jane and her cohorts to where you don’t even know that it’s an influence, kind of like The Beatles or whatever.

“The pilot episode, you’re working and trying to keep it all professional, and then it’s over. And you’re like, ‘So, Jane.’ And then I was able to tell her how much I revere her.”

“United We Fall” is set to premiere with back-to-back episodes starting at 8 p.m. July 15 on ABC. Episodes also can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

“United We Fall” also stars: Ella Grace Helton as Emily Ryan; Jane Curtin as Sandy Ryan; and Guillermo Diaz as Chuy Rodriguez.