‘Wilderness of Errors’ examines 50-year-old murder case

(KGET) — Filmmaker and author Errol Morris suggests that when you think a story is over it is often just getting started. That’s certainly the case with Jeffrey MacDonald who was sentenced to three consecutive life terms for the murder of his wife and two daughters.

The murders occurred 50 years ago but that story has continued to be told through movies and books including A Wilderness of Error written by Morris. His book serves as the basis for a new five-part documentary series slated to start at 8 p.m. Sept. 25 on the FX cable channel.

“Wilderness of Error” looks at the case of the Army surgeon who insisted his family was killed by a band of drugged-crazed hippies led by a girl in a floppy hat. Army Investigators determined that MacDonald committed the murders. Director Marc Smerling re-investigates the case in this documentary series to determine the truth.

Morris, who is featured in the documentary series, remains fascinated with the case after all these years.

Morris says, “One of the things that makes this an extraordinary story is the fact that it is about so many people with so many diverse, conflicting opinions, evidence that almost seems to prove a case but never actually quite does.

“It’s an extraordinary exercise in ambiguity.”

The fascination Morris has with the case proved infectious. Smerling knew that numerous books and movies had been made on the subject when he met wet with Morris. It was in that meeting that he decided to move forward with making his own production.

“I went up to see Errol and met him in his office and we talked about it and how this story had sort of metastasized and spread out over the American public,” Smerling says. “We took a look at it with the idea that sometimes the storytelling does affect reality, so (if we) go back to the very beginning, look at the original documents, look at the original evidence, and then try to figure it out, we could find the truth.”

If you miss any of the episodes when they air on Hulu, they will be available the next day through the streaming service Hulu.

All-Around Champion

The BYUtv cable channel series “All-Round Champion” looks at what happens when a well-trained athlete in one sport takes on a completely different athletic endeavor. The second season features 10 athletes taking on winter sports that are very different to them.

The athletes – ranging in age from 14-16 – competing include Evan Armstrong, Rajan Dalrymple, Ellyn Reese, Caiyal Shaw, Cage LeBlanc, Sloane Smith, Caitlyn Petteys, Estella Hassrick, Tristan Robles and Adam Law. They will compete in winter sports ranging from dog mushing to the luge.

Hassrick was excited to be part of new sports challenges.

“I would say that competing in a different sport that is not my sport, which is ski jumping, is definitely a change from your normal competition. But, personally, I like trying a different sport out, you know?,” Hassrick says. “In Wisconsin you don’t exactly have the resources an ice arena or an ice wall, and ice climbing or speed skating.

“You don’t normally go curling or anything. And so, competing in a different sport is definitely kind of tough sometimes, but, you know, you can learn new things about yourself as an athlete and as a person, too.”

Hassrick admits that any sport that requires wearing skates proved to be especially challenging. It also meant taking on skills that might have worked against their chosen area of competition.

The fear of getting hurt was one reason Hassrick held back in some of the competitions. Once she realized that the events were relatively safe, she felt more comfortable competing.

Shaw also had some concerns.

“I’m going to be honest with you. I was really scared about all the sports, especially dogs, dog mushing,” Shaw says. “But I was like really scared overall and I was like, ‘Skiing? How do you do that?’

“I didn’t think I was going to get hurt. There might have been some bruises and like bumps, but not extremely hurt.”

How the young athletes overcame their concerns can be seen when the new season of “All-Round Champion” will premiere 8 p.m. Sept. 22 with two-time Olympian and two-time world champion hurdler Perdita Felicien returning to host the series.