Wilcox helps spin new web of animated tales for ‘Spidey’

Harrison Wilcox knows that with a great comic book character comes great responsibility. That’s what he faced when bringing the new Disney Channel and Disney Junior series “Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends” to the small screen. It is the first full-length Marvel series for the Disney Junior audience.

The executive producer of the new series wondered before work began if there was an added level of responsibility because the production – slated to launch on Disney Channel and Disney Junior at 9 a.m. Aug. 6 – was to be aimed at preschoolers. He quickly learned there wasn’t.

“Part of that has to do with (how) Spidey was the original kids superhero,” Wilcox Says. “If you look back at the early issues (of the comics) there was a lot of fun. It was a world of wonder and character focused motivations that were relatable to a young audience.

“So he and his world are a perfect fit for young storytelling. Every day in the writers’ room I am very pleased to see how well that works.”

The Spidey who has wall crawled his way from the comics to film to TV has generally been played as a high school student. He’s dropped a few years for the series as younger versions of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales have joined forces to form “Team Spidey.”

The series voice cast includes Benjamin Valic (“Sonic the Hedgehog”) as Peter Parker, Lily Sanfelippo (“The Chicken Squad”) as Gwen Stacy and Jakari Fraser (“Ben Is Back”) as Miles Morales. Each will help portray how the three heroes are equal when it comes to dealing with trouble but each brings a unique skill to the mix.

Even familiar Spider-man foes and friends are very young including Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Black Panther, Rhino, Doc Ock and Green Goblin. The fact Team Spidey has to face the villainous ways of the villains means there must be some conflict and showdowns.

“The villains are more naughty than serious,” Wilcox says. “They are still the villains I know and love as a fan. They still cause problems that have real stakes.

“I think it is important with a show with real Marvel superhero characters that there be real stakes.”

The fun example he uses to illustrate his point is an episode where Green Goblin pains Rhino green and that makes everyone think Hulk is committing the crimes. The problem gets solved when the paint is washed away.

Wilcox likes that kind of story because it reminds him of the kind of fun tales he read when he was younger. The aim is to make the viewer want to laugh at the villains rather than be scared of them.

Wilcox knows he is in safe hands when it comes to the stories being told because of Disney Junior. The company has a long history of testing material before it is ever presented to the public to make sure that it is fun, entertaining and educational without being too intense for youngsters.

The deep respect Wilcox has for Spider-Man comes from his being a life-long Marvel Comics fan. It was animated offerings in the 90s featuring The X-Men and Spider-Man that drew him to that universe.

That interest eventually blossomed into a career as Wilcox wrote for Marvel and DC before joining Marvel as a series producer and executive. His credits over the past 10 years include working as a producer on numerous animated television series including “Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man,” “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Marvels Avengers Assemble,” “Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.,” “Marvel Super Hero Adventures” and “Black Panther’s Quest.”

Being part of the Marvel team has allowed Wilcox to accomplish his entertainment mission.

“I wanted to help bring in the next generation of fans and this is the perfect opportunity with the preschool show to introduce everything people love about Marvel to 3-6 year olds,” Wilcox says. “The crew talks about this often of how fortunate we are during the difficulties of the past year and a half that we get to work on something that makes people happy and brings joy to the audience.”

Wilcox knows that in some cases, the young viewers come to the show with a deep knowledge of Spidey. Those are the children of parents who are fans of Marvel just like Wilcox.

As the father of preschoolers, Wilcox knows that there will be parents watching “Spidey and his Amazing Friends” with their children. That’s why he has always kept in mind that as long as he makes a show that he would enjoy watching with his own children, then it will work for all the parents and their children watching.