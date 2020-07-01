Who are you going to call for acting job? Ernie Hudson

The first thing Ernie Hudson does is apologize for calling a few minutes late for the interview to talk about the second season of his series “The Family Business.” Six of the 12 episodes will be available starting July 2 on the streaming service of BET+.

The fact Hudson even has time to talk about the show is surprising considering how busy the Michigan native has been in the film and TV worlds. He’s always going to be known for his role in the original “Ghostbusters” but Hudson has compiled 244 other acting credits.

Not only is Hudson starring in the series, he’s one of the executive producers of “The Family Business.” That means he had to deal with all of the upheaval created when production was stopped because of COVID-19.

“Right in the middle of production, the virus hit and we had to shut down. Now, we are trying to get back and finish them up. Everybody is a little unclear how we do that in a safe way,” Hudson, 74, says. “I like the show but I can’t do it if something happens.”

Hudson knows as an executive producer, he has taken on the added responsibility to help get the episodes made. That’s a job he’s happily facing because he believes in the show so much.

It is also a major plus for Hudson to be more than just a hired actor.

“It’s nice to have a seat at the table because usually as an actor I deliver what I do and someone else is dealing with the real hard answers,” Hudson says. “I wanted to be a producer on this series because in my mind I thought that if we are going to do this, then we need to do it the best that we can.

“It started out as a little movie. After they made the movie, they decided to try and get it on TV. I just wanted to have a say in how it’s presented and how it gets done. I didn’t necessarily want to interfere or take control but just at least be able to have some input.”

Hudson has a background in writing that he brings to the table. After a stint in the Marine Corps, he moved to Detroit where he became the resident playwright at Concept East, the oldest black theatre company in the U.S. establishing the Actors’ Ensemble Theatre where he and other young black writers directed and appeared in their own works.

At the mention of his writing past, Hudson laughs and says it’s been a long time since he has tried to write. It’s something he’s wanted to do but has not found the time. The fact his sons both gave him books on writing may have given him new motivation.

The latest project that drew the attention of the extremely busy Hudson follows the Duncan family as they look to further solidify their position as a leading faction in the New York underworld. It is based on the books by Carl Weber.

Hudson portrays patriarch L.C. Duncan who not only runs one of the largest car dealerships in the country but is behind some of the biggest drug deals. He juggles those two worlds while dealing with a long list of family drama. No matter what happens in the business worlds, Duncan’s main focus is making sure the family sticks together to face each challenge.

The way Hudson plays Duncan is like taking the ruthless character of J.R. Ewing from “Dallas” and pumping him up with steroids. Both characters are known for doing bad things but the motivation keeps coming back to family.

“The Family Business” is the latest credit for Hudson who was a drama major at Yale. Since making his professional debut in the 1976 feature film “Leadbelly,” Hudson’s movie credits include “Going Berserk,” “Leviathan,” “No Escape” and “God’s Not Dead 2.” His TV work includes “Broken Badges,” “Cop Rock,” “Oz” and “Desperate Housewives.”

Hudson’s in such high demand, he worked on “The Family Business” at the same time as he was in the Jessica Alba-Gabrielle Union police drama series “L.A.’s Finest.”

Finding time to talk about his latest project is tough for Hudson who divides his time between homes in Minneapolis and Los Angeles. When not on a set, he travels the country for speaking engagements. He’s a staunch believer in the overwhelming importance of education and the perpetual mission of fulfilling one’s potential.

Hudson has fulfilled his acting potential 245 times and counting.