BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is one good thing in regards to “The 94th Academy Awards” being held at the end of March. There was a time when the telecast was much earlier that a lot of the movies getting nods could not be seen as they either were gone from theaters or only played in Los Angeles and New York movie houses to be eligible.

That was also a time when streaming services didn’t exist and they have changed everything. If you are trying to see as many of the nominated films as possible before the Sunday telecast on ABC or are thinking of hosting a pre-Oscars party to screen a few films, the streaming services are the best of all the ways to see the feature films.

Here are the ways you can get caught up with seeing nominated films.

Apple TV+

This is the only place to see “CODA” (three nominations) and “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (three nominations).

HBO MAX

Anyone with a subscription to the streaming service can see the Best Picture nominees of “Drive My Car” (four nominations), “West Side Story” (seven nominations), “Nightmare Alley” (four nominations), “King Richard” (five nominations) and “Dune” (10 nominations). This is the place where you can also see “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (two nominations).

Please note that “Nightmare Alley” was released on DVD and Blu-ray March 22.

Disney+

If you missed “Cruella” – the live-action version of “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” – that picked up two nominations, this is the place to go. It is also where you can see “Encanto” (three nominations), “Raya and the Last Dragon” (one nomination), “Luca” (one nomination) and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (one nomination).

Disney+ and HBO Max are showing “West Side Story” (seven nominations) and “Free Guy” (one nomination). Both of those movies are also available on DVD and Blu-ray.

Hulu

“Spencer” (one nomination) and “Flee” (three nominations) can be seen on the streaming service.

Netflix

The streaming service is the place to see the film with the most nominations, “The Power of the Dog.” It is in the running for 12 Oscars. Other films available include “Tick, Tick … Boom!” (two nominations), “Don’t Look Up” (four nominations), “The Lost Daughter” (three nominations), “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (one nomination) and “The Hand of God” (one nomination).

Paramount+

“Ascension” – with its one nomination – is on the streaming service.

Prime Video

“Being the Ricardos” (three nominations) and “Coming to America” (one nomination) can be found at the streaming service.

Available through digital platforms

If you are willing to pay a few dollars, you can rent “Belfast” (seven nominations), “No Time to Die” (three nominations) and “Licorice Pizza” (three nominations).