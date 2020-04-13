‘What We Do in the Shadows’ original, funny look at vampires

Kayvan Novak plays Nandor the Relentless in the FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows.” (Photo courtesy of FX)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — By now you probably have re-watched every episode of “Friends” multiple times. And you have seen enough episodes of “Flea Market Flip” to be able to turn a toothpick into a coffee table.

If you have run out of new programming to watch, FX is coming to the rescue starting at 10 p.m. April 15 with the launch of the second season of “What We Do in the Shadows.” The quirky and wildly weird comedy is based on the 2014 feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. Clement is best known for his series “Flight of the Conchords.”

The series documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they try to deal with the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

This season, they will have to face human Super Bowl parties, internet trolls and an energy vampire who gets a promotion and becomes drunk on power. Of course there also will be ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area.

The first season drew strong ratings and loads of critical reviews. Because of that response, the second season will continue using the same kind of mockumentary style used for “The Office” and “Modern Family.” Each episode is scripted but Clement presses his performers to do a lot of improvising to help give the production a more raw and natural feel

“Ad libbing is encouraged, usually after we’ve got the scene. But we try and write in an ad lib friendly way. Set up characters against each other so they have something to fight about, and kind of leave space,” Clement says. “Don’t complicate it too much so that there’s room for them to add things. And sometimes they’ll start right from the beginning, right from the first take adding things.

“Sometimes we’ll just watch and then see the bits we like and get them to expand those parts. And sometimes they come up with something completely different that you hadn’t imagined.”

The improvising also allows the actors to put their own marks on the character. Kayvan Novak – who plays Nandor the Relentless, the self-appointed leader of the group – found that some of the improvising he did during his audition found its way into the scripts for the first season.

When Guillén audition to play Guillermo, the character was 20 years older in the script.

“When I auditioned I didn’t think I was right for the part. And I went in, and I was, like, ‘Well, I’m going to do the best I can’ and parted my hair, went in with some fake glasses,” Guillén says. “I thought, ‘This is what the character is.’ They loved the look so much that they kept it.”

The show has been such a big hit with fans and critics that it has caught the attention of some big name actors who will show up this season. Topping the list is Mark Hamill. Clement refused to answer when pressed as to what character Hamill would be playing.

The only thing certain is that the role will play into the dark comedy that runs through every episode. Clement shares the writing duties with Stefani Robinson who came to the project after working with Donald Glover on the critically heralded comedy “Atlanta.” She found going to “Shadows” to be an easy transition.

“I think they are very separate realms, and it actually didn’t take any mental struggle at all. I’ve said before that I feel like ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ probably fits my comedic sensibility more,” Robinson says.

The entire writing staff has enjoyed dealing with the vampire characters who have been detailed in so many books, films and TV shows.

Clement says, “There’s a lot of limitations for vampires, and I think that’s why they’re good. They’re a character that’s been worked on for a long time in literature and in movies. There’s things like they can’t go outside in the day or they’ll die. That’s a great limitation. It’s bad for us filming, because it means we always have to be up all through the night.

“And then on the other side, they can fly and they can have super strength and super speed and transform into things. And it’s fun seeing kind of the mundane ways they use those sometimes, and sometimes seeing just the freaky stuff they do.”

Each episode of the second season of the comedy series will debut on Wednesday nights on FX. The episode will then be available the next day on FX on Hulu.