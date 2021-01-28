Wendy Williams pulls no punches in film, documentary

(KGET) — Shy. Secretive. Lacking self-confidence.

These are words that would NEVER be used in describing daytime talk show host Wendy Williams. Her style on the show and in life is to be brash, open and ready talk about any topic. How she got to be the firebrand Wendy Williams that comes into homes weekdays will be revealed in the tell-all made-for-cable movie, “Wendy Williams: The Movie.”

The production – featuring Ciera Payton as Williams – is scheduled to debut at 8 p.m. Jan. 30 on the Lifetime cable channel.

It should come as absolutely no surprise that Williams, who is one of the executive producers of the film, promises nothing will be held back in telling her story. That goes as far as including a scene that depicts Williams’ account of being date-raped.

Williams was motivated to make the movie to make sure the truth about her was known.

“I think that for me, and knowing how society is now with the blogs and all the various things offered on the Internet, I was able to clear up, you know, half-truths and untruths,” Williams says. “Just when you think you know, you watch a biopic and you learn a whole lot more.

“For mine, I want it to be very truthful and unfortunately for a lot of people, they would not be able to tell their own truth, so they would sugarcoat it. I hate that. Then don’t tell it. Don’t waste two hours of our time, plus the two-hour documentary.”

The documentary Williams is referring to is “The Wendy Williams Story … What a Mess!” scheduled to be broadcast at 10 p.m. on Lifetime following the movie. It features Williams talking about the highs and lows she has experienced since childhood.

A lot of that will be included in the movie as it tracks the rise of Williams from her early days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show. Despite all the naysayers and obstacles Wendy encountered throughout her life, her strength and determination allowed her to thrive.

Part of the movie deals with her marriage and divorce to Kevin Hunter (Morocco Omari). Revisiting moments from her life – from the date rape to divorce – was not difficult for Williams.

“Actually, the life that I’m living right now, is my best life and I have no guilt about saying that. I don’t regret meeting Kevin. I don’t regret falling in love. I don’t regret staying with him for all 25 years. 21 of them married,” Williams says. “And, I like who I am. So I have no regrets.

“I mean if anything, I’m extremely happy that I’m still relevant enough that on Monday morning after our Saturday event, that I’m able to come through some pretty kick behind double doors and say how you doin’ and still be young, fun and pop culture relevant.”

Both Payton and Omari felt a deep responsibility in taking on roles based on real people. Payton could go to Williams with questions but Omari didn’t have that luxury as Hunter had no input in the making of the film.

Omari struggled at the start partly because he was cast so late in the process and partly because there’s not a lot of information available on Omari. He found one radio interview that he coupled with insights from those who knew Hunter – including Williams – to form his character.

Payton had a massive amount of material to use in preparing for the role. She still found the process to be intimidating.

“In general, as an actor and you know you do the prep and you get all into the character and you create this world. It’s all a vulnerable experience,” Payton says. “And then now we have social media and you know the world watching at large so the whole process of just acting to me sometimes is a very intimidating process.

“But then to step into the shoes of a woman, that’s just so amazing and everybody knows her. That’s intimidating because you know you want to make sure that you do justice and that you give the version of Wendy that everybody loves and knows so well. Of course, I was excited, but I was like, I just want to make sure I get it right.”

And there was a lot to get right. Even Williams had a difficult time trying to distill her 56 years into a two-hour movie. She credits the team behind Lifetime movies and the writers for helping her find the right tent poles of her life to include.

“I think that we’ve captured the most dramatic stuff that Lifetime viewers want and that Wendy watchers probably want more details on maybe,” Williams says.