‘Wellington Paranormal’ looks at life outside the ‘Shadows’

(KGET) — Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi found immense critical success with their comic look at the lives of vampires in the FX Network series “What We Do in the Shadows.” The challenge that faced them was what to do next.

Their answer was to look at the world of the supernatural from the perspective of those who would have to deal with the likes of vampires, aliens and other creatures. That’s why Clement and Waititi created “Wellington Paranormal.”

The series, scheduled to launch on the CW Network at 9 p.m. July 11, follows Officers O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue) who are members of the Wellington constabulary’s paranormal unit. Under the supervision of Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu), they investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis.

Think of the show as “Shaun of the Dead” meets “Cops.”

“Wellington Paranormal” owes its origin to the same product that spawned the cable series of “What We Do in the Shadows.” The tale of the vampires was original the subject of a 2014 mockumentary of the same name. The central figures in “Wellington Paranormal” were introduced in that film.

Clement says, “When we’re filming the film, I mean years ago, people would say to us it could be a sitcom. Didn’t think about that very much. But, when these guys got on in their first day, normally their first take was a bit rough, but their second take, Taika and I were saying, this should be a show.”

“These guys are so great together. They were just instantly like a comedy duo, and that’s rare to find even with existing comedy duos to have a chemistry and have a real rhythm together.”

Before taking on the role of Officer Minogue in the “What We Do in the Shadows” movie, Minogue worked in the production side of such movies as “District 9,” “Avatar” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.” He didn’t start acting until 2011 with the TV production “Separation City.”

O’Leary has even less acting credentials than Minogue. She was working as a teacher when she auditioned for the role of Officer O’Leary for the “What We Do in the Shadows” movie. She’s convinced her lack of acting background worked in her favor. She was so unaware of the audition process that she just ended up chatting with those casting the show.

That approach worked and O’Leary became a part-time actor and part-time teacher. She’s now focused more on acting and that’s been fun because she enjoys playing Officer O’Leary so much.

“I think she would never be off duty. I think she’s very passionate about her job. She’s totally committed to being the best police officer she can,” O’Leary says. “She’s really passionate and enthusiastic about trying to help people.

“I think she really cares about Minogue. I think they’ve got a very deep level of trust and caring, even though, sometimes he might get on her wick a little bit and be a little bit troublesome at times. I think she just cares absolutely about him, and wants to make sure that they, they work the best they can as a team. So I think she’s a real team player.”

Minogue sees his character’s main motivation being his love for his partner with policing coming in a distant second. He’s convinced without the chance to hang out with O’Leary, Minogue would struggle to find a reason to exist.

Both actors have had plenty of time to think about their characters. The launch of “Wellington Paranormal” marks the introduction of the series to American television. But, it has been in production in New Zealand since 2018. The first season will be airing here while the cast and crew work on the fourth season in New Zealand.

Having “Wellington Paranormal” and “What We Do in the Shadows” in production at the same time has put pressure on the production team. Since the two worlds exist in the same time and place, there are some strict rules to follow.

Clement does give himself room to cheat on those rules when necessary.

“You can make up new things. Like in ‘Shadows’ we had a werewolf that could become a werewolf when he wanted. Rather than just in a full moon. So, we can make up new things, as long as they don’t contradict the others,” Clement says. “But I try and keep them consistent.

“A writer will put something in a script and I’ll say, ‘oh no, you can’t, they can’t do that.’ And they’ll say, ‘why is that?’ Because I made it up. That’s the only reason. And they’re just a collection of rules from movies I saw when I was eight.”