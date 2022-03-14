The fake documentary format for television has been used on programs from “The Office” to “Modern Family.” It’s now time for the residents of the small American town of Flatch to face the cameras for the new FOX series “Welcome to Flatch” starting at 9:30 p.m. on March 17.

A documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town made up of a variety of eccentric personalities. It’s a place you want to visit and maybe even stay if there was only a decent motel.

Having a film crew making a documentary is nothing new but executive producer Paul Feig – whose past work includes “The Office” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” – is a huge fan of the mockumentary format. He likes that it allows for the characters to show two different sides – one while the camera crew is filming them and one when they think they are not being filmed.

“It is getting two different sides of the person. That’s why I’ve always been frustrated by actual reality TV, because I go, ‘They don’t know they’re on camera, so they’re performing in some ways.’ For comedy, that’s a great thing,” Feig says. “They’re either performing for the cameras as characters, or they’re suddenly very aware that what they’re going to say is going to get captured on camera, and they have to somehow try to make themselves look okay. Or we play with the idea that they just kind of don’t care about the cameras, or they don’t know they’re there at all.

“To me, it’s the greatest way to do television comedy. And also because it’s very fast. Each take, we literally cover the entire scene, because we have two cameras swinging around and getting everything.”

This fast way of working puts extra pressure on the actors. They have to be ready to perform even if they are only shown in the background of a scene.

Two of the primary subjects are cousins and best friends Kelly Mallet – played by a newcomer who goes by the single name of Holmes – and Lloyd “Shrub” Mallet (Sam Straley). The series opens with the entire town attending the annual Scarecrow Festival where Kelly and Shrub compete in the festival events.

The quick shooting style is no problem for Holmes who has a background in improvisational comedy including four years of comedy work in Chicago before being cast in the series.

“Having the camera feels like you have an audience there, so I feel like I was definitely inspired from just like the stage and improv,” Holmes says. “And, also, I’m not going to lie, like, ‘The Office’ has always been this huge inspiration for me. So working with everyone to do a docucomedy was really just a dream of mine.”

“Welcome to Flatch” has something else in common with “The Office” beyond the mockumentary format. Just like “The Office” was inspired by a British series, “Welcome to Flatch” was inspired by the BBC series “This Country.”

Straley was very aware of the inspiration for his new series as he watched all of the original British series before filming started on “Welcome to Flatch.” He finds the documentary format adds another character to the story, which is the viewer as seen through the eyes of the documentary crew.

Holmes and Straley don’t have to carry the comedy on their own. The cast of “Welcome to Flatch” – a mix of veteran and newcomer talent – also includes Seann William Scott, Aya Cash, Justin Linville, Taylor Ortega and Krystal Smith.

The job for the cast and crew is to show the funny side of small-town life without making fun of those who don’t live in a major city. Feig is quick to point out that he grew up in a small city outside Detroit. His attention – as was the case with his series “Freaks and Geeks” – is to just show the uniqueness of those living in the middle of the country.

Feig and executive producer Jenny Bicks had long conversations regarding the tone of the show. The bottom line is to be funny while still showing respect.

“To me, people in small towns represent what we all should be aiming for. I mean, the humanity of a small town and the empathy needed to live in a small town is what Paul and I really wanted to capture,” Bicks says. “So I was not going to do it if there was going to be any kind of making fun. I mean, look. These characters all have foibles, and they all are very specific, as everybody is, and specifically in small towns. But the last thing we want to do is make fun.

“We want to have fun with them, not at their expense. It’s really important to me.”