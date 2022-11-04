A very funny original movie available through a streaming channel tops this week’s new entertainment options.

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” Grade B+: “Weird” is perfectly weird.

It makes all the sense in the world that a biopic about an entertainer who has forged a career out of parodies would be at the center of a parody of the biopic genre. The film that is now available through the streaming service of the Roku Channel takes all of the tropes – from struggles in early childhood to the cost of fame – and wraps them in satire, silliness and stupidity.

The story of Al Yankovic (Daniel Radcliffe) starts with a young man defying his father to pursue his dream of playing the accordion. The young man even slips out at night to attend Polka parties. While others don’t see the potential of the instrument, Yankovic finds fame through taking the songs of others, giving them new words and performing them to accordion music.

This musical format turns Yankovic into one of the music world’s greatest superstars, leads him to a steamy romance with Madonna (Evan Rachel Wood) and to a tragic end. The only thing he can’t seem to find is respect at home.

Everything about “Weird” is outlandish including the casting of Radcliffe to play Yankovic in the tale that takes him from musician to action hero. Radcliffe’s not the first name that comes to mind when casting a comic role but his embracing of the absurdity makes it all so funny.

Equally good is Wood as she portrays the Material Girl. Wood is also a name that isn’t immediately associated with comedy but she shows great skill here cutting through the jokes like a surgeon.

A big bonus is looking for all of the celebrities who make cameo appearances playing other celebrities. It ranges from Rainn Wilson as the man who inspired Yankovic, Dr. Demento, to Conan O’Brien as Andy Warhol.

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” has the same structure of a parody song. There is something very familiar about it but at the same time there is no doubt this is a production that is not to be taken seriously.

New on DVD and Blu-ray as of Nov. 1

“Honk for Jesus” Grade B: Satire is a theme among new entertainment options this week. This film about the once powerful Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown) and his devoted wife Trinitie Childs (Regina Hall) takes some serious comic jabs as big religion.

The pastor once looked out over a congregation in the tens of thousands but a scandal forced their church to temporarily close. Trinitie and Lee-Curtis are determined to return to their glory days but that is harder than they expected.

Both Brown and Hall play their roles with just the right amount of pious pride and vulnerability. Lesser actors would have let the characters slip into an unbelievable absurdity. But, Brown and Hall find the perfect tone to make the couple both pathetic and sympathetic.

“Euphoria; Season 1 & 2”: Zendaya stars in this drama series that follows a group of high-school students as they navigate a mine field of drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship in today’s increasingly unstable world.

“Lifetime’s Ultimate Holiday Movie Collection”: The boxed set includes 50 holiday movies that aired on the cable channel.

“Summer Ghost”: Three teens seek answers from the magical spirit.

“Starship Troopers”: Film is being re-released to mark the 25th anniversary.

Available on digital platforms

“Deborah”: Group of childhood friends discovers a seemingly harmless AI device that allows them to manipulate time in small increments.

“The Sleep Experiment”: Two detectives begin an investigation on the ethics involved in the top-secret research facility.

“See How They Run”: Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theatre underground.

“The Ambush”: Daring rescue mission is the only hope to save three soldiers who are under attack.

“Hex”: Six extreme thrill-seekers get more excitement than they can handle.