“Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” has the distinction of being the first black light movie. Unlike the posters where vivid colors can only be seen with a black light, this film embraces those hues through the animation.

The use of the overly saturated colors is not the only thing the film shares with those visually primal posters. The story by Director Kirk DeMicco (“Space Chimps”), Brian C. Brown and Elliott DiGuiseppi has about as much depth. It tries to be a champion for family values, the fight against teenage bullying and self-discovery but it all gets lost in a film that struggles to find direction and everything falls flat.

Ruby Gillman (voiced by Lana Condor) is a 16-year-old who desperately wants to fit in at Oceanside High School. That effort is stalled because she finds it’s better to keep a low profile as she and her family are all Krakens. This is not the “release the Kraken” creatures of “Clash of the Titan” fame but just an ordinary family with blue skin, gills and fishy looking ears.

The big joke – taken from countless other productions – is they explain their odd looks by saying they are Canadian. It is bad enough they use that old line of dialogue, but it gets repeated. Do Canadians describe all weird people as Americans?

As part of her “normal” life, Ruby is math-tutoring her very human crush (Jaboukie Young-White). Despite the fact the Kraken family has decided to live in a coastal city, Ruby is forbidden by her mother (Toni Collette) from going into the ocean. One dip under the waves can trigger their real Kraken forms which are towering sea creatures.

A series of unfortunate events leads to Ruby taking a plunge and she discovers her true nature. Life at school looks even more lonely until she makes a friend in Chelsea (Annie Murphy), who is the new popular student. She also happens to be a Mermaid. She convinces Ruby to help her on a quest to recover an ancient artifact that will bring peace to the strife that has been going on between Krakens and Mermaids.

This is where DeMicco pounces on the approach to saturate the film with the bright colors. It looks interesting but the real purpose is to distract the audience from realizing this is a very weak story.

That might have worked except when there are no giant Krakens stomping around, the animation style is too mundane, especially in the underwater sequences. Except for the swimming movements being made by the characters, there is nothing about those scenes that create the kind of fantasy world other movies have shown under the sea.

The basic visuals give way to repetitiveness as there are multiple scenes where Ruby goes through training to learn her Kraken powers under the watchful eye of her grandmother (Jane Fonda). Without the training sequences, this film would have been no longer than a TV cartoon. It would be a much better offering if it was edited down to 22 minutes.

It would have helped if the writers had picked one teen angst theme and focused on that. Such an approach worked with the animated offering “Turning Red.” The fact Ruby’s mom has such a restrictive grip on her daughter’s life would have been enough to carry the story. Instead, that element gives way to all the other plot ideas that end up making a story stew. There are good pieces, but they are mixed in with elements that aren’t as tasty.

Even the name of the movie shows a distinct lack of imagination. I guess “Animated Movie” was taken.

At the beginning of “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” the logo for DreamWorks Animation – the company behind the production – is shown. It includes a glimpse at characters from past offerings such as “Shrek,” “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Kung Fu Panda” and other better films from the company. This fish tale had enough problems of its own and didn’t need that kind of reminder of bigger and better films.

Movie review

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Grade: C

Cast: Lana Condor, Toni Collette, Jane Fonda, Annie Murphy, Sam Richardson, Will Forte.

Director: Kirk DeMicco.

Rated: PG, action scenes, rude humor, thematic elements

Running time: 93 minutes.