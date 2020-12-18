Watching ‘Tenet’ at home helps in finding film’s real path

A film full of wild and dizzying special effects tops the list of new DVD and Blu-ray releases.

“Tenet” Grade 3 stars: This Christopher Nolan film was the first to open in theaters after movie complexes were closed due to the pandemic. It was a good decision financially as the movie has taken in more than $350 million.

This is a case where not seeing a film in the theater and waiting for the DVD or Blu-ray release makes far more sense for the viewers. Nolan has created a mind-blowing story that plays with time like a toddler deals with strands of spaghetti. It is a plus to be able to rewind (or fast forwarded depending on which side of the time wall you want to be) to re-examine the complicated tale.

At the center of this story that is structured like a James Bond-like tale on steroids, is a character known only as the Protagonist (John David Washington). His mission is to save the world but the only help he is given is one word—Tenet.

Nolan takes the character through a series of global adventures that fold, unfold, fold again and then are refolded as the Protagonist delves into a world where time is no longer a linear measurement. There are literally times where it is impossible to tell who is coming and who is going as that can be the same person.

Watching the movie at home should make it a little easier to understand the plot and better appreciate the visual banquet. There are no guarantees the tale will ever become crystal clear. The best thing to do is to give yourself time to enjoy the visuals because the story is far too convoluted.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Dec. 15

“Masterpiece: Roadkill”: Hugh Laurie plays a politician whose public and private life seems to be falling apart – or rather is being picked apart by his enemies.

“The Call”: Four friends deal with one phone call that lasts for only a few seconds. Now the trick is to stay alive.

“Aviva”: Lovers struggle as their shifting masculine and feminine sides battle for primacy as their young relationship grows.

“Axios: Season 3”: HBO series features interviews with top leaders and decision makers.

“Frau Stern”: A 90-year-old Holocaust survivor finds that while she is trying to die she learns how to live.

“Bully. Coward. Victim: The Story of Roy Cohn”: A look at the life and death of the attorney who first gained prominence by prosecuting Julius and Ethel Rosenberg.

“Trompie”: The 1975 release is the only feature film adapted from Topsy Smith’s popular book series.

“My German Friend”: German-Jewish girl and the son of an exiled Nazi colonel form an enduring bond in Argentina.

New through digital platforms

“Paint”: Dark comedy that follows a group of young NYC artists struggling to sell their first paintings and get discovered.

“The Curse of Hobbes House”: Battling sisters must learn to work together to survive.

“The War with Grandpa”: War breaks out between a grandfather (Robert De Niro) and his grandson over a bedroom. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on Dec. 22.

“The Last Sermon”: A quixotic quest becomes all too real.

“Macbeth”: Mark Rowley stars in this adaptation of Shakespeare’s tale of unchecked ambition.

“Dirty God”: Young mother from London must pick up the pieces in the aftermath of an acid attack that leaves her with disastrous scarring.

“Radium Girls”: Joey King stars in this film based on a true story of a group of women trying to expose a corporate scandal.