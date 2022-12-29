Jamie Lee Curtis takes on a weird role for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” (Photo courtesy of A24)

It is always a challenge to select the 10 best movies in a given year. That’s because there are so many criteria that can be used to spotlight the best films.

If the only element used is whether or not the movie was the best action-filled nostalgia trip, then “Top Gun: Maverick” would have shot to the top. Using family friendly as the guide, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” would be the cat’s meow.

The most bloated film of the year would be “Avatar: The Way of Water” without a close challenger. The film is three hours and 14 minutes long but it only feels so much longer.

The only fair way to judge each production is using the elements of good writing, standout acting performances and stunning visuals. If a film has all three, then it deserves to be in the top 10. The more and better each element is in each production, the higher it moves up the list.

That formula has resulted in this year’s lineup of the best films of 2022 that range from a heart-wrenching war story to a Bollywood masterpiece. This list is most likely going to be different from the list you would make. But, that’s what is so fun about movies. Everyone has an opinion.

Here are my top 10 films of the year.

10. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – This entertaining whodunit was the kind of offering that most often has been the bailiwick of Hercule Poirot or Miss Marple. It is the super sleuth Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) who now has the duty of cleverly leading the audience through the mystery maze to the solution.

The mystery part is a little weak but an all-star cast topped by Craig makes this a killer film.

You can see “Glass Onion” on Netflix.

9. All Quiet on the Western Front – The German-language film delivers an unforgettable look at the horrors of war.

The latest big screen adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s novel tells the story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I. What is pitched to Paul and his comrades as a glorious way to bring honor to their homeland quickly turns into a hellish world of death and emotional pain.

Director Edward Berger paints a vision so bright, it will be burned into your brain.

It can be seen on Netflix.

8. The Fabelmans – The reflective tale set in post-World War II written by Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner revolves around young Sammy Fabelman who is introduced to the world of movies through his parents. His mother, Mitzi (Michelle Williams), helps Sammy find a way to create his own visual memories when she gives him a camera.

What is always clear is that Spielberg is saying that everyone is the director of their own life story. How that is told is what makes life so interesting. The personal moments from Spielberg in this story of a young filmmaker are the main strength.

The film is only available in theaters.

7 – Tar – Cate Blanchett turns in a master class of acting with this tale of a broken orchestra conductor.

This Oscar-worthy performance by Blanchett gets its power from her complete embrace of the character. She goes so deep into the character, the film begins to feel more like fact than fiction.

“Tar” is available to rent through digital platforms.

6. Babylon – The film not only exposes the underbelly of the film world, it rips it open with a knife of cynicism, disgust and exultation. It doesn’t just paint this world as one of excesses but also reveals that when it comes to moral issues, Hollywood was a mess.

At the same time, Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle has created a reminder of the beauty of creativity. His vision is that what Hollywood does at the end of the silent era and the beginning of the talkies is a glorious car wreck that can’t be ignored.

Margot Robbie makes a strong argument for an Oscar with this gritty tale of Hollywood.

“Babylon” is currently in theaters.

5. The Banshees of Inisherin – Colin Farrell’s performances lifts this quirk and dark comedy from Martin McDonagh. Farrell plays a man who has had his heart broken because his best buddy (Brendan Gleeson) has ended their relationship.

The battle to mend fences or keep them down goes into some gruesome moments. But, it works because Farrell is so good at playing a wounded soul and Gleeson is masterful in dealing with the confusion that comes when a person realizes their lifetime is truly limited.

It can be seen on HBO/Max and Disney+.

4. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – It shows a big action Marvel film can have real heart.

The look of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is stunning from the undersea kingdom to the Wakanda palace. Blending the cold reality of science with the traditions of the people end up supporting each other. Leaning one way or the other would have thrown everything off kilter.

It is in theaters and on Disney+.

3. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Amazing animation and moving story give this fairy tale film new life. Where the production gets elevated is the way the script by del Toro and Patrick McHale goes beyond the simplistic idea that all that’s needed to be a “real boy” is knowing how to be good.

Instead, their tale delves into dark and deep issues such as the definition of life and death, the ramifications of immortality, the power of family, the dangers of unbridled power and the meaning of sacrifice.

It is available through Netflix.

2. Everything Everywhere All at Once – This trip through multiple universes by the family members who run a laundromat is a real trip. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert have created a film that is both a wicked comedy and a first-class action movie.

Michelle Yeoh, Key Hu Kwon, Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis all turn in Oscar-worthy performances.

It can be seen in theaters or through Showtime and Hulu.

1. RRR – The historical epic from S.S. Rajamouli about the evils of 20th-century colonialism in India has stunning action sequences and mind-blowing dancing.

“RRR” (Rise Roar Revolt) would have been the best picture of the year purely based on the action sequences. But, the film is equally as strong when it comes to impressive dance numbers.

It is available through Netflix.

Other films that were in the running included “Women Talking,” “She Said,” “Til,” “Bones and All,” “The Woman King,” “Thirteen Lives,” “The Whale” and “The Good Nurse.”