‘WandaVision’ will require viewing patience

(KGET) — At first glance, the best thing that can be said about the new Disney+ series “WandaVision” slated to debut on Jan. 15 is “huh?” The best thing to do is give it more than a first glance.

Although the streaming service offering is a wonderfully fun jab at classic television featuring one of the oddest couples in the superhero world, the show arrives in a storytelling mist. What is happening will unfold through the nine-episode season but the first three episodes move too slowly to create the instant need for context such a show demands.

“WandaVision” has two members of the Avengers – Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) – starting their ideal life together in a world that unfolds in black and white. Think of it as if “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “Bewitched” had a TV baby.

Wanda wants to be the perfect suburban housewife but often has to call on her mystical abilities. Instead of using her skills to battle a super threat like Ultron, she’s magically whipping up a meal for Vision’s annoying boss.

Vision has taken a job at a company where no one seems to know what they do. It’s just there to create the kind of hilarity that was so prevalent in the workplaces of ‘50s TV shows. The fact Vision is even in the series is a major mystery since he appeared to be killed by Thanos.

This all takes place in a world that comes with kooky neighbors, suburban stereotypes and a laugh track. Characters can even be rewound to deliver a more appropriate line of dialogue.

This black-and-white era continues through two episodes. The third episode makes a leap into the ‘70s with a world where the Brandy Bunch would be at home. The loving couple go through an event that in a traditional sitcom would take nine months but occurs here in 23 minutes.

Those who are paying attention will be able to spot a few clues to what is really happening to Wanda and Vision. Pay particular attention to the fake commercials during each episode that are both funny and revealing.

The problem is head writer Jac Schaeffer is so miserly with information that confusion engulfs the project. It’s not clear if Schaeffer understands the superb way the Marvel films have been structured as her previous work in the Marvel Universe – as writer of “Black Widow” – has not been seen due to the pandemic.

Marvel movies have worked so well because they have a perfect balance of being deep enough into the mythology of the characters to appease loyal fans but open enough for those who don’t know the difference between Iron Man and Iron Fist. Sprinkle in a proper amount of humor and the formula is almost foolproof.

The lack of context of “WandaVision” – even through one-third of the season – creates an imbalance where the humor becomes the largest part of the equation. Looking at “WandaVision” in that way ends up being a fun experience in particular because of Olsen.

Housewives in ‘50s television shows had to be subservient in the male dominated world while also having a fiery side. They would create chaos and then save the day. Olsen’s performance reflects that beautifully even to the point she has the perfect tone to the way she delivers her lines. It’s overacting without looking like you are trying to overact.

Bethany’s fine but the husbands in those shows were traditionally the less interesting part of the pair. He has his goofy moments but those never completely work.

The show gets credit for trying to be different. That’s very necessary with all of the series planned using Marvel characters where most will be traditional action stories. “WandaVision” is unique, original and fun. At the same time it is frustrating because of the structure.

If this show had been debuting on a network, the slow reveal would be a major problem. Viewers are quick to turn on a show if the opening episode doesn’t give them enough context to know who the characters are and where they are going.

Streaming services have an advantage in that full series are often made available on the debut day. In the case of “WandaVision,” only two episodes will be released Jan. 15. That means it will take loyalty to the Marvel brand or a deep curiosity to see what is really happening to get viewers back to watch more.