‘WandaVision’ off to good, slow start

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – I want to draw your attention to a series that has just launched on the streaming service of Disney . It is the first series among several featuring characters from the Marvel Comics Universe.

In this case it is the magical Wanda Maximoff as played by Elizabeth Olsen and Vision portrayed by Paul Bettany. You will remember the pair from the “Avengers” movies.

The featuring one of the oddest couples in the superhero world begins in a world that looks like a ‘50s television show – complete with being in black and white. Wanda and Vision are living an ideal life complete with laugh track. Think of it as if “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “Bewitched” had a TV baby.

Wanda wants to be the perfect suburban housewife but often has to call on her mystical abilities. Instead of using her skills to battle a super threat like Ultron, she’s magically whipping up a meal for Vision’s annoying boss.

Vision has taken a job at a company where no one seems to know what they do. It’s just there to create the kind of hilarity that was so prevalent in the workplaces of ‘50s TV shows. The fact Vision is even in the series is a major mystery since he was killed by Thanos in the feature film world.

The third episode makes a leap into the ‘70s with a world where the Brandy Bunch would be at home. The loving couple go through an event that in a traditional sitcom would take nine months but occurs here in 23 minutes.

Those who are paying attention will be able to spot a few clues to what is really happening to Wanda and Vision. The problem is head writer Jac Schaeffer is so miserly with information that confusion engulfs the project.

“WandaVision” is fun in particular because of Olsen as she plays her role to perfection. It would just be better if the story moved a little quicker.