Productions based on books top this week’s list of new DVD and Blu-ray releases.

“WandaVision” Grade A: The streaming service series focuses on the magical Wanda Maximoff as played by Elizabeth Olsen and Vision portrayed by Paul Bettany. You will remember the pair from the “Avengers” movies.

This series begins in a world that looks like a ‘50s television show – complete with being in black and white. Wanda and Vision are living an ideal life complete with laugh track. Think of it as if “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “Bewitched” had a TV baby.

Wanda wants to be the perfect suburban housewife but often has to call on her mystical abilities. Instead of using her skills to battle a super threat like Ultron, she’s magically whipping up a meal for Vision’s annoying boss.

The third episode makes a leap into the ‘70s with a world where the Brandy Bunch would be at home. The loving couple go through an event that in a traditional sitcom would take nine months but occurs here in 23 minutes.

“WandaVision” is fun in particular because of Olsen as she plays her role to perfection. It is important to be patient with the series. The first three episodes come across as a little slow but in fact set up a very engaging and fun production.

“A Haunting in Venice” Grade B-: This is the third adaptation of an Agatha Christie novel with Kenneth Branagh taking on famed detective Hercule Poirot. Unlike “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Death on the Nile,” this offering has a much more Gothic tone and manipulates the original material to a larger extent.

That doesn’t mean the film is bad, it just will make it a little more challenging for the true Christie fans who believe her works are sacred. At least at the heart of the film is a mystery that only a master sleuth can solve before the closing credits.

Michael Green has taken major liberties with his adaptation of Christie’s novel Hallowe’en Party. The most dramatic change is having the story take place in Venice while the original was set in England. Setting the film in Italy is strange in that almost the entire film takes place inside the murder house. It just as easily could have been set in London, Madrid, Bakersfield or Gotham City.

There are some character names that are the same and a very dangerous game of bobbing for apples in both, But, that’s where the literary tale goes in a different direction.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Nov. 28

“The Sandman: The Complete First Season”: Morpheus escapes after being captured in an occult ritual in 1916 by Roderick Burgess and imprisoned for 106 years.

“Riverdale: The Complete and Final Seventh Season”: The CW series went back to the past to wrap up the story of Archie and his friends.

“Eye for an Eye: The Blind Swordsman”: Highly trained and exceptionally deadly swordsman seeks justice and revenge.

“Ancient Aliens: Season 18”: History channel series uncovers new UFO communications and revisits past season explorations of extraterrestrial life.

“Forever Young”: A 70-year-old woman creates a way to reverse aging so she can rewrite her life.

“Fremont”: Former Afghan translator uses her job writing fortune cookies to send a message to the world.

Available through digital platforms

“Always, Lola”: Five best friends reunite on their annual camping trip after popular high school senior Lola dies only to discover shocking secrets around her death.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s”: A security guard discovers the entertainment for children at a pizza restaurant has a dark side. It will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on Dec. 12.

“A Place in the Field”: Veteran’s lonely life is shaken when he receives the ashes of a fallen soldier friend and a final request to go on a road trip to bury them.