‘Waltons’ Homecoming’ first original film for CW Network

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The CW Network executives opted to turn to a very familiar and popular family story as the basis of what would be the first original movie in the 15 years the network has been in existence. They called on the family on Walton Mountain as the inspiration for “The Waltons’ Homecoming” scheduled to debut at 8 p.m. Nov. 28.

“The Waltons’ Homecoming” is set in the 1933 Depression Era and told through the eyes of John-Boy (Logan Shroyer) who is the 17-year-old eldest child of John (Ben Lawson) and Olivia (Bellamy Young) Walton. Times are hard in 1933 and to make matters worse it looks like this will be the Waltons’ first Christmas without John Sr.

This new made-for-television marks the 50th anniversary of “The Homecoming: A Christmas Story” television movie that was the launching point for the television series of “The Waltons.” The series began in 1972 and would run for nine seasons. It ranked in the top 20 of all TV shows in the first six seasons.

Richard Thomas – who played John-Boy in the original incarnation – is part of this new movie as he provides the narration. No one was more surprised than Thomas that the series was such an instant and big hit.

“It was kind of a miracle and a mystery. I mean, certainly, the last thing any of us expected was that it would be embraced the way it was,” Thomas says. “I think our competition on Thursday night was ‘Flip Wilson’ and ‘Mod Squad,’ which were hugely popular shows, and terrific shows for people.

“I think we premiered in 34th place and finished the season in first. And it was just this steady climb. The critical community certainly came, went to bat for us.”

His theory as to why the series found such a huge following is that there was no other show like it on television at the time. It dealt with a large family struggling during hard economic times to survive. That was something very relatable to the average viewer.

The other reason Thomas believes the show became a success was that it was a program all ages could watch together.

“Sometimes, in some households kids discovered it and started watching with their parents. Older people started watching it and wanted their children to watch. One of the great things about the show is that it brought people together and, you know, young people could see a story about older people and older people could, you know, remember their childhood and people, the family could experience the thing as a whole,” Thomas says. “So gradually the demographic of the family came together to watch the show.

“It was such a hard time at that time, the 1970s. There was so much conflict. There was so much division. It was so much fear and cynicism and, and, and it was a comfort. It was just a comfort. One of the great things about the show is that it brought people together.”

And now, the new movie comes at a time when the country is dealing with conflict, fear and division.

Thomas has had a long career that has covered more than 60 years. His resume includes TV offerings such as “Roots: The Next Generation,” “It,” “The Adventures of Swiss Family Robinson” and “Billions.” But, no role has surpassed his connection to John-Boy.

That didn’t stop Thomas from jumping at the chance to take over the narration duties that series creator Earl Hammer Jr. handled in the original offerings. Hammer died in 2016.

Actually, Thomas thought he was going to handle the narration when he was cast for the movie 50 years ago. He was disappointed when he heard Hammer was going to handle those duties but he recognized the series creator was the right one.

Thomas decided that he would not try to narrate the new film the way he thinks Hammer would have handled the job.

“I wanted to gesture a little bit towards the poetry of his voice and lyricism of his writing so that there are different narrations. He’s telling the story more,” Thomas says. “Earl’s voice was always in my ear the whole time.

“But, that voice could never be replaced, and I just wanted to gesture towards all the heart that he had.”

As for another actor talking over the role that he played for so many years, Thomas was delighted with the casting of Shroyer. He has known the young actor – who appears on the NBC drama “This Is Us” – for years because Shroyer is a good friend of his grandson.

The only advice Thomas gave to Shroyer was to have a good time and make the role his own. Thomas promised to provide any help if Shroyer hit any snags playing John-Boy.