‘Vivo’ team kept it real with all aspects of animated film

(KGET) — The one thing everyone involved with the new Netflix animated offering, “Vivo,” wanted to make sure was that they got every element right. Whether it be the music or the food or even the creatures in the Everglades, every effort was made to be as authentic as possible.

“Vivo” – set to launch on the streaming service Aug. 6 – is an animated musical adventure that features all-new songs written and performed by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. It follows a one-of-kind kinkajou (aka a rainforest “honey bear,” voiced by Miranda), who spends his days playing music to the crowds in a lively Havana square with his beloved owner Andrés (Juan de Marcos González).

When tragedy strikes shortly after Andrés receives a letter from the famous Marta Sandoval (Gloria Estefan), inviting her old partner to her farewell concert in Miami with the hope of reconnecting, it’s up to Vivo to deliver a message that Andrés never could. It is a love letter to Marta, written long ago, in the form of a song. Vivo enlists the help of Gabi (Ynairaly Simo) – an energetic tween to help him make the journey.

Work started with a scouting trip to Havana, the Everglades and Miami. Production designer Carlos Zaragoza found inspiration in what he saw and through interviews with experts in architects, musicians and nature. They helped him understand the more iconic aspects of the settings that could be used in the movie.

“The most outstanding thing was to walk with the directors in the old Havana streets and finding out how many things were coming as an inspiration for the staging and the performance of the characters,” Zaragoza says. “And to portray Havana in a true way but making it work for our musical.”

One main inspiration was the graphic appeal of vintage travel posters from the 1950s and 60s. Zaragoza was impressed by the vibrancy in the color and he wanted to use that bright box of colors while keeping the design very real. Being influenced by the older images sets up a juxtaposition between the present and the past in “Vivo” from the landscapes to the music.

The fact “Vivo” comes from the mind of Miranda mean that an even more concentrated effort was made to make sure every musical note was perfect.

Director/writer Kirk DeMicco says, “One of the coolest things that I felt right from the get-go was that this truly was a musical about musicians. And it was about the music of Cuba, of Miami, of Florida, of the Caribbean, and it had a lot of different styles.

“We thought that we could bring in the style of both the classic and the new and the styles of each locale as we went through this road movie, if you will, as a journey, a mission, as Vivo travels from Havana to Key West.”

He counted heavily on his executive music producer/composer Alex Lacamoire for those elements. It was an easy task for Lacamoire who grew up in Miami. That made him very aware of all of the different musical genres that can be found there.

He found as a Cuban-American, there would be plenty of special events – from weddings to Christmas – where the family would get together. That always meant lots of music.

Lacamoire says, “You would always be hearing salsa music, right? Your cousin was always going to get on the microphone and sing ‘El Boleto’ whether you wanted him or not. So, you’re always just surrounded by this music.

“I feel like even though I didn’t study Latin music in a scholarly way, I was just surrounded by it all the time. I grew up playing classical music, playing jazz, listening to rock, listening to pop, all that stuff. And then along comes Lin-Manuel Miranda, along comes (writer) Quiara Alegría Hudes. All the sudden I get to use this part of my musical upbringing that I hadn’t really used as much.”

The job of providing the perfect voice for the project fell to Juan de Marcos. The Cuban bandleader, musician and actor is best known for his work with the Buena Vista Social Club

He grew up in Cuba listening to all of the different local musical styles. He started out on a different musical course opting to focus on rock ‘n’ roll when he was young.

“But at a certain point of my life, I realized that I had to do something for the music I grew up with,” the veteran musician says. “I turned my eyes to the music of my country, and created the first Afro-Cuban band performing traditional Cuban music back in 1976. From then, having-playing Cuban music, I’ve been performing all over the world.

“I have recorded several albums, all of them as a tribute to the Cuban music. Trying to put the Cuban music where it deserves, really deserves. We are a small country, but we have something special, which is the music.”

And he gets to keep performing the music of his country through the new animated offering of “Vivo.”