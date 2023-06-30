Vivica A. Fox credits her time as the producer and star of series “1-800-Missing” for getting the attention of the production team behind the new true-crime series “The Interrogation Room.” She is the host of the reality show that gives viewers a view into interrogation rooms as seasoned detectives break down the suspect’s lies and gather the information that they need to bring justice to victims and their families.

“I played a detective on ‘Missing.’ One day my agent got a call from FilmRise saying that they were doing a new show and the only person they could think of to host it was Vivica A. Fox. They wanted to know if I would be interested in hosting it,” Fox says. “I said absolutely.”

It will be easy to see the series as the 10-episode first season of “The Interrogation Room” will stream for free beginning July 1 on major platforms including Amazon Freevee, Tubi, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus. It also will be available through FilmRise’s own free streaming apps.

Taking on the hosting duties for “The Interrogation Room” means that Fox is part of one of the hottest genres in entertainment. Fox has a theory as to why the public has such a fascination with crime stories.

“I think what has drawn everyone into the true-crime genre is that everyone has a camera,” Fox says. “When something goes down, what is the first thing everyone does? They whip out their cameras. So, everyone has turned into a little bit of a detective.”

The series features actual police footage as each episode opens the interrogation room door to a different crime. The series starts with the disappearance of an 8-year-old California girl and the helpful neighbor who may just be responsible for her murder.

Fox’s role in the series is to explain the techniques that investigators use to obtain the all-important confession. The series shows how tell-tale signs exhibited by those being questioned – from body posture to language and beyond – also provide clues.

The series is the latest for Fox where she is appearing as herself. She’s best known for scripted programs such as “Kill Bill,” “Independence Day” and “Arsenio” but has also been herself with productions from “The Masked Singer” to her talk show “Face the Truth.”

Fox has found she has gotten more comfortable being herself on camera with the passing years.

“I have become lately as a grown woman – as I call myself now – having a wonderful time in my career,” Fox says. “Being more of myself has really worked for me. Before, I was always so strong when I was on the red carpet, I found that people thought I was cold.

“To now add this human element where people see I cry and I laugh has really worked for me.”

Despite the comfort she feels now being herself, don’t look for Fox to get away from taking on fictional roles. She loves that her career has reached a point where she can act, produce, host and be part of a variety of different aspects of the entertainment world.

When it comes to being herself in front of the camera, the actor/director/producer/author says that it is part being herself and part being an actor. All her experience being herself made her very comfortable narrating the stories for “Interrogation Room.” What she wanted to do was use a little bit of her acting skills to help humanize the cases.

Fox brought professionalism to the hosting duties while at the same time holding on to her own humanity and empathy. She admits some of the episodes made her incredibly sad while others made her angry. That kind of compassion was one of the reasons the producers thought of Fox for the hosting duties.

One of the points made in the series is that a good interrogator needs to know how to talk and listen. Those are the same skills Fox uses when she is working.

“The best actors sometimes aren’t delivering lines. They are listening and reacting,” Fox says.

She is convinced her approach to narrating combined with how the series focuses on the positive side of police work to catch criminals will be the biggest reasons her series will be different from all the other true-crime offerings.

There were only slight changes Fox had to make to the scripts when she filmed the series in London. She occasionally found some of the phrasing by the British writers used terminology that needed to be changed to fit an American audience.

No clarification was necessary in terms of how the law enforcement officials conducted their interrogations to find the guilty party.

For more information on “The Interrogation Room” go to filmrise.com/tv/the-interrogation-room.