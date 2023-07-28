The fifth season of ‘The Neighborhood’ is now available on DVD, (Photo courtesy of Paramount+)

A television comedy tops this week of limited DVD and Blu-ray releases.

“The Neighborhood: Season Five” Grade B: There are very few traditional comedies on television as the tendency now is to make shows that are more of a comedy and drama hybrid. This CBS series goes old school to embrace the very familiar comedy format to create a tale of family and friendship.

The cast of “The Neighborhood” includes Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan. It is one of the most solid comedy cast lineups from top to bottom since “Seinfeld.”

In its fifth season, the series averaged 6.13 million viewers during its original airings on Monday nights. It is the third most popular comedy series on Paramount+.

The reason for that is that while the series started out as a one-night joke on a changing neighborhood, it has grown because of the cast to be a smart and funny buddy comedy. And, it is not just the buddies who make the show work.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of July 25

“About My Father”: Generations collide in this comedy starring Sebastian Maniscalco and two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro.

“Justice League: Warworld”: Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman find themselves in mysterious lands and precarious circumstances with no memory of how they arrived there and only vague recollections of their true selves.

“Paint”: Public television painter looks to regain his lost fame. Owen Wilson stars.

“It Ain’t Over”: Documentary about Yogi Berra goes beyond the caricatures and “Yogisms,” and into the heart of a sports legend.

“Gangs of London: Season 2”: The series is based on a real-life drug baron and a Sony PS2 video game of 2006.

“Soundies: The Ultimate Collection”: The four-disc set featuring 200 short musical subjects that entertained Americans during the World War II era.

“Buddy Games: Spring Awakening”: In this sequel, the buddies reunite to honor a friend.

“Resident Evil: Death Island”: Jill Valentine is dealing with a zombie outbreak and a new T-Virus while Leon Kennedy is on the trail of a kidnapped DARPA scientist.

“The Complete Story of Film”: Director Mark Cousins’ hopeful tale of cinematic innovation from around the globe.

“Altered Innocence Vol. 2”: The collection features new LGBTQ films by Adam Baran, Érica Sarmet, Alexis Langlois, Sam Max and Naïla Guiguet.

“So I Married an Axe Murderer”: The Mike Myers and Nancy Travis movie is being re-released.

Available through digital platforms

“The Little Mermaid”: Halle Bailey stars in the live-action version of the tale of a mermaid who falls in love. It will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on Sept. 19.

“Scarlet”: Young woman lives her life waiting for a witch’s prophecy to come true.

“Night Explorers: The Asylum”: Group of Urban Explorers exploring one of the world’s most haunted asylums encounter something truly evil that will not let them leave and will push them to the edge of sanity.